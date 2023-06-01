DreamHack Is Back For Its Third Season of Gaming Goodness With an Official City Proclamation

Four years ago, the esports show Dreamhack decided to give Dallas a try after outgrowing the only space available in Austin for its annual gaming tournaments.
DreamHack hasn't begun to fill up the space in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center even though it has grown with each new gathering. It returns this weekend, and the city is recognizing its efforts to making competitive gaming available in Dallas.
The massive gaming tournament that's offering almost a cool million in prize money to the best players in games like Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite returns to Dallas this Friday through Sunday. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will present a special proclamation declaring Friday, June 2, as "DreamHack Day."
"Everyone is just super proud of that," says DreamHack's vice president of strategy and growth, Shahin Zarrabi. "We have over 1,000 people working throughout the year to make it happen. It's just another thing that shows that people are doing something that matters."
Zarrabi says everything from the crowd size to the concessions are expected to be bigger than the previous year's events. DreamHack is expected to bring more than 38,000 people to the convention center this weekend, which is up 5,000 people from last year's gathering.
"The models can't predict how well Dallas will do, but based on last year, we expect it to be bigger," Zarrabi says.
This weekend's DreamHack will also have more competitions, games and prizes for amateurs and pro players alike. Capcom's Street Fighter 6 will premiere on Friday, the first day of DreamHack Dallas. So the weekend will hold a special fighting game tournament that includes the new street brawler along with other classic fighting titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee, Tekken 7 and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.
This year's DreamHack will also include the first appearance of the battle royale blockbuster Fortnite with a special Zero Build Duos tournament in which guests can bring their own PC rigs and compete for a chance to win $250,000.
Rocket League has been a staple of DreamHack since its inception, but this weekend's gathering will host its first all-women's tournament called Rocket Clash. Guests who purchase a ticket can compete for a top prize of $20,000.
"We'll have a lot of participatory elements where people can just sit down and play and compete," Zarrabi says. "[The winner of] our Fortnite tournament even qualifies you for a $2 million tournament later in the year."
DreamHack also expanded offerings with a new space for special gaming merchandising and collectibles and guest appearances by voice actors from some of the weekend's biggest games.
"We have a lot of the same elements, but we're making sure we have more content with even bigger creators and bigger shows," Zarrabi says.
The fact that the host city has chosen to honor DreamHack's success and contributions just two weeks before its start date is the crowning achievement for everyone who helped bring it to Dallas, Zarrabi says.
"Gaming brings a part of entertainment to a city and creates an outlet for these community that might not otherwise have these experiences," Zarrabi says. "This proclamation makes everyone feel that their work matters."