Bye, Real Housewives of Dallas. Don't Hurry Back.

August 20, 2021 4:00AM

Pour some "Jesus juice" because RHOD, which aired Tuesday nights, is over. Tommy Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo
Before there was social media, reality TV was the most reliable, sobering mirror we had available to gawk at the worst of societal flaws through videotaped evidence.

For the past decades, these totally unscripted series have given us some unforgettable glimpses into the lives of the mentally ill, of those competing naked (and afraid!), set up to cheat on their partners through producer-planted temptations, along with dating shows where a woman had to guess whether her suitors were gay or straight, and another where women vied for the affection of Flavor Flav.

And yet, Dallas-based reality TV is particularly shameful. We’ve given the world (Sam Moon-brand) gems such as Cheaters (again, totally unscripted), a group of young Uptowners flaunting their superficiality in Most Eligible Dallas (which they weren’t), its spin-off Courtney Loves Dallas (it wasn’t mutual), and shows about cheerleaders and Southern Belles.

Dallas has historically sent its worst to the camera frontlines, but one bit of local broadcasting is over and we can finally be less embarrassed to live here.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is coming to an end after five seasons, according to a statement by its network, made on Tuesday.

"There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year," a spokesperson for Bravo told People.

The main problem with the local franchise, which debuted in February 2016, changing the lives of absolutely no one, is that it revolved around a cast that was neither likable nor hateable enough, whose lives were not particularly enviable and whose antics were not nearly as entertaining as the cast in its sister franchise cities. 

"There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas


The New York Housewives, for example, included cast members such as Carole Radziwill, an author and journalist with ties to JFK Jr. and Jeffrey Epstein; Countess-turned-awful-musician LuAnn de Lesseps; self-made multi-millionaire Bethenny Frankel; and the dynamic duo of Sonya Morgan and Ramona Singer.

The Dallas cast was neither as interesting nor delectably dramatic enough to flip tables or throw their prosthetic legs at each other during arguments.

Instead, the Dallas Housewives defecated in bags on a road trip, called each other racial slurs and looked down on the city of Plano. The show never quite jumped on the train wreck as its counterparts of Atlanta or Beverly Hills, and its worst scenes revealed racism and a lack of COVID safety when the Housewives filmed pre-vaccine without masks.

No one is probably happier that the show is over, though, than the women's Real Husbands. They really, really hated being there.
