Bye, Real Housewives of Dallas. Don't Hurry Back.

Before there was social media, reality TV was the most reliable, sobering mirror we had available to gawk at the worst of societal flaws through videotaped evidence.For the past decades, theseunscripted series have given us some unforgettable glimpses into the lives of the mentally ill, of those competing naked (and afraid!), set up to cheat on their partners through producer-planted temptations, along with dating shows where a woman had to guess whether her suitors were gay or straight, and another where women vied for the affection of Flavor Flav.And yet, Dallas-based reality TV is particularly shameful. We’ve given the world (Sam Moon-brand) gems such as(again, totally unscripted), a group of young Uptowners flaunting their superficiality in(which they weren’t), its spin-off(it wasn’t mutual), and shows about cheerleaders and Southern Belles.Dallas has historically sent its worst to the camera frontlines, but one bit of local broadcasting is over and we can finally be less embarrassed to live here. Real Housewives of Dallas is coming to an end after five seasons, according to a statement by its network, made on Tuesday."There are currently no plans to bringback next year," a spokesperson for Bravo toldThe main problem with the local franchise, which debuted in February 2016, changing the lives of absolutely no one, is that it revolved around a cast that was neither likable nor hateable enough, whose lives were not particularly enviable and whose antics were not nearly as entertaining as the cast in its sister franchise cities.