This Halloween Season, Check Out These Baffling Horror Movies Shot Around Dallas







Halloween is just around the corner, which means we’ll get our regular dosage of costumes both wildly inventive and horribly unoriginal. Props to those who used an extra year of creativity to come up with a truly new idea, because we’re already sick of the endless Mandalorians, Britney Spears impersonators,kids and bad political caricatures.It's also the time of year to revisit some of our favorite scary films and learn of some new ones.North Texas has been a popular filming location for many classic films, including, and uh,. It’s also the spot where some definitive “not quite classic” scripts have rushed into production. Look, it’s just a location. There’s no telling what the eventual quality is going to be. At least they didn’t film the god-awfulremake here.If you’ve already managed to burn through theandfranchise collections as part of your festive binge, consider checking out these bizarre horror movies that were shot in Dallas.What? There’s a 12thmovie? We can say without a hint of irony that this one is theofsequels. The newest entry about a group of, you guessed, scary puppets, is the closest to having real class, with a script fromfilmmaker S. Craig Zahler.Remember when teachers were so scary that an alien queen seemed more appealing as a substitute? Robert Rodriguez’shas been reclaimed as a cult classic of sorts, with a clever script byscreenwriter Kevin Williamson that pokes fun at clichés in teen, science fiction and horror films.This very strange made-for-television thriller came out in 1989 when the premise “trapped in an elevator on a skyrise” didn’t immediately spark outrage over sensitive 9/11 memories. For a Universal Home Video release, it gets a surprisingly strong performance out of future Academy-Award nominee Kathleen Quinlan.Mutant shrews! Quirky boat captains! Terrible special effects! This is a quintessential ‘50s cheesefest.actually appeared on a classic episode ofcame out in 1968, but its special effects are definitely closer to the ones you’d see in the ‘50s. Or the ‘20s. Or your kid neighbor’s backyard home movie. Horny Martians and mumbo-jumbo about “space genetics” should make this an amusing late-night watch if you’ve had a few drinks.Also lampooned onis about as close as you can get to H.G. Wells'without it being actual plagiarism. Exceptis rather dull, and its plot of a military conspiring to train invisible soldiers makes no sense.Finally, a good movie! This low-budget horror film from up-and-comer Jason Kabolati is a fascinating look at the anxieties sparked by teen bullying. Debuting at the After Dark Horrorfest, it's worth checking out for fans of indie genre storytelling.is based on a true story, at least in the same way thatisUFO conspiracies were just as crazy in the pre-internet era, and this 1986 sci-fi thriller depicts the supposedly “real” account of a small Texas community that witnessed a UFO sighting in 1986.A 1984 slasher cult classic,was praised by horror aficionado Adam Rockoff in his slasher guideand by critic Brian Collins of Birth.Movies.Death. The story of sorority sisters who are haunted after their titular initiation has become a popular “midnight movie” in the years following its initial DVD release.