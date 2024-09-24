In a Tap-and-Pay Day and Age, Why Is the State Fair Still Using Coupons?

The coupon system has been in place for nearly 50 years and continues even as other fairs are moving to a mobile app, point-of-sale operating system. State fair officials plan to continue using it when this year’s fair kicks off this week.
“The most rational thing I could think of was that it was a distraction so we don’t realize how much we are spending. I understand the cash system might be very dangerous, especially after you see who they employ, etc.," wrote one commenter in a Reddit post about the state fair's use of coupons last year.
A long thread followed with several commenters offering opinions and theories.
"It's always about disconnecting value from the currency. Spending tickets, tokens, coupons, chips instead of real money has a lot of historical success in getting people to spend more money without realizing it,” ImPattMan wrote in his comment. “Though inflation has mitigated that somewhat, it's still difficult to get children to realize the value of the coupons, and even for adults, the sunk cost fallacy comes into play. 'Since I already spent the money, I might as well use them all.'"
The thread also included comments from Reddit users who offered that the token system was more efficient for employees and vendors.
"Main reasons I'd assume ... safer, less potential of theft from employees/visitors, unaware of actual cost of things ($1 ticket kinda ruined that part, though), guaranteed funds (they already got your money, don't matter if you spend it), keeping nostalgia alive," wrote commenter migs_003.
JustMeInBigD, who claimed to be a former cash control employee, recalled in the Reddit thread doing several cash pickups with other controllers multiple times a day at Six Flags in the 1980s, back when credit cards were rare. A $1-million take, they wrote, was typical for a single day. They would walk through the park with bags of cash collected from the stands.
Then, at closing, the counting would take hours to complete.
“I can't imagine what it would be like to do something similar at the fair,” they wrote.
About 10 years earlier, the State Fair of Texas did something different and began using State Fair Coupons in 1975 as the main form of currency for fairgoers to purchase food, beverages, rides and games while visiting the State Fair, Katissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, tells the Observer.
Nearly 45 years later, the state fair kickstarted efforts in 2021 to be more sustainable by increasing the previous 50-cent coupon for the food and drink and rides and games to $1, and honored all old 50-cent coupons at the new $1 value.
Condoianis says that it allowed them to reduce coupon paper printing waste by 50%.
Each coupon is still valued at $1. So if a ride costs six coupons, it is equal to $6.
Of course, the coupons cost an additional price separate from the daily admission fee, which starts at $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. After 5 p.m., all adults pay child prices for admission, according to the state fair website.
This admission price is discounted if you are military or a first responder — or have a voucher from McDonald's.
Then, there is parking, which this year is a flat rate of $30.
Coupons are purchased either online at BigTex.com or from one of the official booths or automated kiosks throughout the fairgrounds.
Where they get costly is when you have to spend 20 coupons for a ride like the large Ferris wheel known as the Texas Star. There are more than 70 rides at the state fair this year.
Maureen Womack, media relations coordinator for the State Fair, points out that kiddie rides start at four coupons but range between five and eight. Games start at five coupons and can reach as high as 10 coupons.
Though food can be found for four coupons, most falls between 10 and 20 coupons.
As Reddit user DariusJenai posted shortly after the coupon value increased in 2021, “This year, the coupons are $1 each, but the vendor and ride booths are not reducing coupon costs to compensate. I understand that there's some desire to make up for last year's cancellation, but $18 for a turkey leg or $10 for a sausage on a stick is crazy.”
Since the State Fair of Texas is a not-for-profit organization, Condoianis says that proceeds from the annual fair — which organizers refer to as the largest community program and largest fundraiser of the year — has helped to preserve and improve the fair's home for the past 138 years and make a national historic landmark out of its grounds, Fair Park.
The proceeds are used to underwrite museums, community initiatives and scholarship programs to support Texas students pursuing higher education.
“[It also helps] improve State Fair operations to continue hosting a premiere community event for folks to come from all walks of life to enjoy a bit of Texas hospitality at the most Texan place on Earth,” Condoianis says.
Mitchel Glieber, the president of the State Fair of Texas, says they are grateful that the success of the 24-day event allows them to continue growing community-giving efforts while also presenting the opportunity to collaborate with other impactful organizations with the common goal of giving back to the community.
In 2023, Glieber says, the state fair contributed nearly $15.8 million through philanthropic and Fair Park giving, including providing funding to more than 100 other nonprofit organizations serving the South Dallas/Fair Park area.
Some of those nonprofits include the Alzheimer’s Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Book Drive for Kids, the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas and the Dallas Leadership Foundation.
“Every fairgoer who enjoys our largest community program of the year — the State Fair of Texas event — is helping the state fair fulfill our nonprofit mission 365 days per year,” Glieber says.
In a Sept. 9 email, Condoianis pointed out that unlike many other fairs, the State Fair of Texas operates an independent midway with independent concessionaires. There are nearly 150 small business owners — beverage and food stands, games and rides — throughout the fairgrounds.
Play MoneySince they're not run directly by the State Fair of Texas, the food and beverage stands are considered independent vendors who set their own prices. Their employees are not state fair employees.
“[This] allows us the opportunity to bring in the best of the best to operate for our fairgoers,” Condoianis says. “... The State Fair Coupon System is our way of keeping each vendor on a universal point of sale system and ensures that revenue is reported appropriately to each party [both State Fair and the vendor].”
Another benefit of the coupons is that they never expire, which means the mad dash to spend them on the last day isn't required since the coupons roll over to next year.
In fact, Condoianis reiterates that anyone who continues to bring $0.50 coupons from prior fairs can use them at the new $1 value. “So they are actually doubling their money in those instances."
Of course, this doubling of money may not be apparent since vendors are charging $8 for a jumbo corn dog or $10 to $15 for funnel cakes.
“There is no motivation on our part to have people spend their coupons before the end of the State Fair and certainly no motivation to divorce perceptions of value from real spending power,” Condoianis says. “Fairgoers can bring their unused coupons back year after year and use them to purchase food, drinks, or play games and enjoy rides on the Midway.”
Condoianis calls the state fair's move to digital currency a “wish list” item for some point in the distant future since the infrastructure and implementation costs currently don't make sense, especially given the fact that they only have a short-term lease of the entire park for 24 days each fall.
“And I believe it is worth noting that when folks come out here to have fun and spend their State Fair coupons, they can feel good knowing they are doing it for a great cause,” Condoianis says.