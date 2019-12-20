The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Dec. 20 – 22

Friday, December 20
Fair Park Pop-Ups: Movie Night: Home Alone
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20
Fair Park Band Shell
Free
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! Catch a special screening of Home Alone at Fair Park, as part of the landmark's holiday pop-up series. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. B.Y.O. blankets and chairs.
Photos with Angry Santa
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20
The 2nd Tap
Free-ish
You’re never too old for a picture with Santa. Skip the lines of crying kids and get a picture with grown-up Santa Claus this year. Plus, be one of the first to try Rahr & Sons’ new Drunken Santa brew.
Naughty Night: A Ladies’ Night
10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20
RBC
Free-ish
All the ladies on Santa’s naughty list can enjoy an evening of sexy holiday festivities. RBC will be hosting a dance party just for the ladies. Costumes and lingerie are highly encouraged.
Saturday, December 21
Holiday Onesie Party
11 a.m., Saturday, December 21
Truck Yard
Free-ish
Who wouldn’t want to stay in their onesies all day? Especially in this weather. Luckily, Truck Yard is having a onesie party from open to close this Saturday. Come dressed in your most festive one-piece, enjoy a cocktail and throw snowballs at your friends.
Winter Solstice Sound Bath
4:30 p.m., Saturday, December 21
1232 Crampton Street
$15
Winter solstice is the perfect time to press reset, reflect on the previous year and plan for the year ahead. Immerse yourself in the sound of Himalayan & crystal singing bowls, crafted to induce a meditative state, to heal the mind and body. Tickets are available for purchase here. B.Y.O. mat.
The Holiday Party 2019
7 p.m., Saturday, December 21
Deep Ellum Art Co.
Free (Donations encouraged)
Do214 and Prekindle are bringing back the best local holiday party for the fifth year in a row. Catch performances by Depeshi, Different Strokes and TUSH, plus David Grover from Spinster Records will be spinning vinyl all night. Donations will be collected for the North Texas Food Bank.
Hanukkah Low Key Latke Party
7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 21
MoHo Dallas
Free- (Donations encouraged)
Enjoy festive Jewish traditions around the Moishe House Menorah. Come by MoHo Dallas for an evening of latkes, donuts and dreidel games.
Sunday, December 22
Free Community Health Screening
10 a.m., Sunday, December 22
Fun Movie Cinemas (Carrollton)
Free
Getting your routine examinations can be costly — especially if you don’t have insurance. The International Medical Help Society, in collaboration with the Texas Indo-American Physician Society, will be providing free screenings from physicians, dentists, cardiologists, chiropractors and more.
Board Gamers Meetup
11 a.m., Sunday, December 22
Doc's Comics & Games
Free
Play some board games and card games every Sunday at Doc’s Comics & Games in Frisco. Make some new friends, break your high score and just get out of the house for a little bit. Get your free tickets here.
It’s a Wonderful Life Screening
5 p.m., Sunday, December 22
Majestic Theatre
$10
The Majestic Theatre concludes its holiday movie series this Sunday with a special screening of It’s a Wonderful Life. You won’t have to wonder how the screening would’ve turned out if you weren’t present, as long as you purchase your tickets here.
