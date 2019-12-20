The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Dec. 20 – 22

Friday, December 20

Fair Park Pop-Ups: Movie Night: Home Alone

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

Fair Park Band Shell

Free

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! Catch a special screening of Home Alone at Fair Park, as part of the landmark's holiday pop-up series. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. B.Y.O. blankets and chairs.

Photos with Angry Santa

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

The 2nd Tap

Free-ish

You’re never too old for a picture with Santa. Skip the lines of crying kids and get a picture with grown-up Santa Claus this year. Plus, be one of the first to try Rahr & Sons’ new Drunken Santa brew.

Naughty Night: A Ladies’ Night

10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

RBC

Free-ish

All the ladies on Santa’s naughty list can enjoy an evening of sexy holiday festivities. RBC will be hosting a dance party just for the ladies. Costumes and lingerie are highly encouraged.

If you live in your onesies, don't even bother dressing up. We have a party for you. Ijeoma Onyekwe

Saturday, December 21

Holiday Onesie Party

11 a.m., Saturday, December 21

Truck Yard

Free-ish

Who wouldn’t want to stay in their onesies all day? Especially in this weather. Luckily, Truck Yard is having a onesie party from open to close this Saturday. Come dressed in your most festive one-piece, enjoy a cocktail and throw snowballs at your friends.

Winter Solstice Sound Bath

4:30 p.m., Saturday, December 21

1232 Crampton Street

$15

Winter solstice is the perfect time to press reset, reflect on the previous year and plan for the year ahead. Immerse yourself in the sound of Himalayan & crystal singing bowls, crafted to induce a meditative state, to heal the mind and body. Tickets are available for purchase here. B.Y.O. mat.

The Holiday Party 2019

7 p.m., Saturday, December 21

Deep Ellum Art Co.

Free (Donations encouraged)

Do214 and Prekindle are bringing back the best local holiday party for the fifth year in a row. Catch performances by Depeshi, Different Strokes and TUSH, plus David Grover from Spinster Records will be spinning vinyl all night. Donations will be collected for the North Texas Food Bank.

Different Strokes is one of the tribute bands playing The Holiday Party this Saturday at Deep Ellum Art Co. Mike Brooks

Hanukkah Low Key Latke Party

7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 21

MoHo Dallas

Free- (Donations encouraged)

Enjoy festive Jewish traditions around the Moishe House Menorah. Come by MoHo Dallas for an evening of latkes, donuts and dreidel games.



Sunday, December 22

Free Community Health Screening

10 a.m., Sunday, December 22

Fun Movie Cinemas (Carrollton)

Free

Getting your routine examinations can be costly — especially if you don’t have insurance. The International Medical Help Society, in collaboration with the Texas Indo-American Physician Society, will be providing free screenings from physicians, dentists, cardiologists, chiropractors and more.

Make some new friends by playing board games every Sunday at Doc's. courtesy Doc's Comics & Games

Board Gamers Meetup

11 a.m., Sunday, December 22

Doc's Comics & Games

Free

Play some board games and card games every Sunday at Doc’s Comics & Games in Frisco. Make some new friends, break your high score and just get out of the house for a little bit. Get your free tickets here.

It’s a Wonderful Life Screening

5 p.m., Sunday, December 22

Majestic Theatre

$10

The Majestic Theatre concludes its holiday movie series this Sunday with a special screening of It’s a Wonderful Life. You won’t have to wonder how the screening would’ve turned out if you weren’t present, as long as you purchase your tickets here.