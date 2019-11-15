The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Nov. 15-17

Friday, November 15

Nomad Tacos Pop-Up

5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Peticolas Brewery

Free-ish

Peticolas returns with its monthly game night, where guests can enjoy games with the brewery hosts. Chef Zuriel Barradas of Kitchen Zus will be on-site, selling his famous street tacos. You don’t want to miss out on this.

Coors Light Block Party: Nelly

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Backyard (Arlington)

$25

It may not be getting any hotter out here, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have an awesome block party experience. If you wanna go and take a ride over to Arlington, you can enjoy a Nelly concert in a rowdy, backyard-style venue. Tickets are available for purchase here.

EXPAND DJ Christy Ray will be spinning this Friday at the Sweet Tooth Hotel. Cua Collection

Femme Friday

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Sweet Tooth Hotel

$10

Grab your girls (and guys too) and head over to the ultimate ladies night. Make some memories and get some pictures inside one of Dallas’ most popular Instagram pop-ups. DJs Ursa Minor and Christy Ray will be spinning out the lady jams all night. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Saturday, November 16

EXPAND South Korean dancers at a folk art festival in Seoul. Masked dancers are one of the attractions at the Korean Festival this week. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

2019 Annual Korean Festival of Dallas

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Carrollton Asian Town Center

Free-ish

Celebrate Korean culture in Carrollton’s mini K-Town. Enjoy a day filled with Korean food, art and performances. Plus, DJ Flash Finger will be spinning K-pop tunes throughout the day.

Veggie 201 Class and Vegan Pot-Luck

11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Center For Community Cooperation

Free

Just because you live a plant-based lifestyle doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the best parts of Thanksgiving. This Saturday, the Black Vegetarian Society of Texas and Animal Connection of Texas will be hosting a free cooking class, where attendees will learn how to share holiday meals with non-vegetarians. There will be a potluck following the class, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite vegan Thanksgiving dish.

EXPAND There's a new yoga studio in Bishop Arts. Spread good vibes at the grand opening this weekend. Jessica Robertson

Black Swan Yoga Bishop Grand Opening Party

6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Black Swan Yoga Bishop

Free-ish

Spread good vibes and build your spirits this Saturday evening. Black Swan Yoga will celebrate its grand opening in Bishop Arts, with an evening of bites, drinks and sales from local vendors. There won’t be any yoga at this party, so dress up. RSVP here.

Addison After Dark: Harvest Hootenanny

7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Addison Circle Park

Free-ish

Enjoy an evening of fun with the family at Addison Circle Park. Enjoy live musical performances, good food, a petting zoo and face painting. Plus, adults can go on rides on a mechanical bull. Check out the official schedule of events here.

Sunday, November 17

5th Annual Cranksgiving

10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Local Hub Bicycle Company

Free-ish

Cranksgiving is part bike ride, part food drive and part scavenger hunt. Using hints given to them, bikers will embark on a scavenger hunt that will take them to grocery stores throughout Deep Ellum and downtown Dallas. At the end, the groceries will be donated to the food bank at The Stewpot for Thanksgiving dinner. The event is free to participate in, however, participants are expected to purchase at least $15-$20 in groceries each. Oh, and bring your own bike too. Register here.

Make Your Own Audition Reel

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Zip Code Media Cafe

$10

If you’ve ever wanted to make it as a Hollywood actor or actress, everything you need is within your reach. At Zip Code Media Cafe, guests can use professional camera equipment and editing software to make reels. Once you’re finished producing a reel, you can post it online or send it to an agent.

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing. Or so they say. This weekend, take free West Coast swing dance lessons. Melissa Hennings

West Coast Swing Dance Lessons

6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Electric Cowboy

Free

Get your two-step on and receive free swing dance lessons from Jim Weber and Wes Neese. Plus, enjoy $2 longnecks and $3 Crown & Downs all night long.