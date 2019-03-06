21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

The Women's Adventure Film Tour is making its stop in Dallas at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. The event will feature a screening of short films, including Katie Walsh's Surfing to Cope, about American surfer Brianna Cope. There are showings at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $15 at texastheatre.com.

An impressively talented and legendary guitarist, John 5 has played with a remarkable roster of eclectic musicians. From Avril Lavinge and k.d. lang, to Meat Loaf and Ozzy Osbourne, he's shared stages and shredded with pensive songwriters, pop idols and metal favorites. Working primarily as Rob Zombie's lead guitarist for the last two decades, John 5 has also released eight albums of his own and worked as a staff writer for Chrysalis Records. It's quite the assorted career, but even hard-core fans would be challenged trying to recognize their idol if they encountered him without the trademark makeup that obscures his facial features while onstage. In that regard, he's remained elusive and mysterious, a bit intimidating and slightly sinister, just like the ominous tones of his guitar chords often suggest. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $20 at ticketfly.com. Jeff Strowe

Seven-piece metal band Mushroomhead puts a lot of effort into their presentation and imagery, including elaborate masks and projection at their shows. They've gone through numerous lineup changes, with only one original member in tow these days, drummer Steve Felton. The Cleveland band adds a twist on traditional metal, however, with elements of hip-hop, electronic and industrial music. 7 p.m. Wednesday as Gas Monkey Bar 'N' Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., $10 and up. Diamond Rodrigue

Thursday

We know there aren’t enough women in fields like engineering and tech, but many don’t realize that the arts have a gender problem too. Women composers and conductors represent only a tiny fraction of professionals in those fields. The Woman’s Chorus of Dallas demonstrates what we’re missing out on with a concert that offers compositions by women, sung and conducted by women. The fifth annual Voices of Women concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., and will offer 300 singers from TWCD, Texas Woman’s University Concert Choir, University of North Texas Women’s Chorus, and choirs from Dallas ISD and Flower Mound High School. The performance, scheduled to coincide with Women’s History Month, is a powerful reminder of how far women’s voices can carry when they’re amplified by other ladies. Tickets are $15 to $45 at thewomenschorusofdallas.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Long regarded as something of a geriatric pastime, quilting makes its case for broader generational appeal at the 2019 Dallas Quilt Show, Thursday-Sunday, March 7-10, at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway. You don’t have to be a granny to fall in love with this craft, which allows you to lovingly piece together family heirlooms and adorn your home with handmade boho flair minus the Anthropologie price tag. Whether you’re an old pro at the longarm or just like browsing already-assembled quilts, you’ll find plenty to do here: enjoy workshops, lectures and demos throughout the three-day event, plus exhibits, auctions and more. The show kicks off with a preview for Quilter’s Guild of Dallas members on Thursday at 7 p.m. and then opens to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors 65 and up, $5 for ages 13 to 17, and free for 12 and under. Visit quiltersguildofdallas.org for a full schedule. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The dynamic duo of Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y have finally returned. Ten years after their first collaboration, their follow-up to the 2009 mixtape How Fly was released Feb. 8. Titled 2009, the long-awaited release is almost exactly what you would expect, a nostalgic homage to an era when both rappers were still in their 20s. But while the references and beats have been updated, Khalifa and Curren$y have seemingly stayed the same. A stylistic odd couple, they would seem to be more difficult ingredients to merge this time around, but individually both rappers find their moments to shine on the album. And while Khalifa and Curren$y are both past their prime conceptually, they’re still able to generate an infectious energy with seeming effortlessness. Dallas will be the second-to-last show for the duo’s tour, so take the chance to see them now or run the risk of waiting another 10 years for them to finish the trilogy. 7 p.m. Thursday at House of Blues Dallas, 2200 N. Lamar St., $45-60 at houseofblues.com. Nicholas Bostick

Friday

The North Texas Irish Festival returns with its annual family-friendly celebration of Irish and Celtic tradition and culture. Don’t be fooled by the “family-friendly” tag, however. Rest assured there will be plenty of genuine Irish whiskey and beer to enjoy all weekend long, along with dance performances, storytelling, pet rescue, culinary demonstrations, shepherding shows, genealogy research, free arts and crafts for kids, and of course, tons of shopping and Irish food. The North Texas Irish Festival starts at 6 p.m. Friday and ends 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave. Tickets start at $5. More info at ntif.org. Jonathan Patrick

Naked Girls Reading: Glamorama combines two of our favorite things: reading and, of course, some gorgeous Fair Park architecture. Naked Girls Reading perform on the second Friday of each month, blending sex appeal, literature and a topical theme by doing just what the name states. At this month’s installation, attendees will be treated to Courtney Crave, the Dirty Blonde, Emma D’Lemma and Catnip in varying degrees of undress telling stories about fame — all for less than the cover charge at the Clubhouse if you buy general admission tickets in advance. And, like the famed Clubhouse, it’s BYOB. Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday and the ladies part their pages at 9 at Margo Jones Theatre, 1121 First Ave. Tickets are $15 general admission and $25 for VIP (which includes swag along with the better seating) at ngrdallas.com and $5 more at the door. Jesse Hughey

Truly great stand-up comedians are more than just great performers and speakers. They're also great writers, and comedian Jen Kirkman has a long list of writing credits on her LinkedIn page. (Actually, we're just assuming she has one since everyone in the world has one whether they've gone there or not.) Kirkman is an accomplished TV writer, author and comedian who wrote for and was one of the familiar faces on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately on E! She's also written several memorable episodes of Amazon's award-winning dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, narrated five stories on Comedy Central's Drunk History and published two best-selling books of humorous essays. Kirkman will perform at 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for preferred seating and can be purchased online at hyenascomedynightclub.com. Danny Gallagher

Houston native Roger Creager's been on the Texas country circuit for two decades. His last album came out three years ago, but that hasn't stopped him from touring and playing his unique brand of country music. The king of honky-tonk, Creager is known for his highly energetic live sets, including a wide variety of musicians and instruments. 10:30 p.m. Friday at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117, billybobstexas.com, $14/$20. Diamond Rodrigue

The colorful, attention-grabbing gig poster for the two-day She-Rock event in Denton is stylized after the “She-Ra: Princess of Power” cartoon series, and the lineup boasts an equally attention-grabbing bill of all-female or female-fronted bands from Denton and Dallas (with one from Tennessee). International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year, so to commemorate this year, Friends with Benefits, a Denton-based nonprofit, and Backyard on Bell celebrate with two evenings of music featuring nearly a dozen singer-songwriters, bands and performing artists to raise funds and awareness for Women Veterans of America — Denton, dedicating the proceeds to a transition home for homeless women veterans in North Texas. Friday’s bill features The Southpaw Preachers, M3CCA, Millennial Falcon, Alsace Carcione, Ursa Minor and Dallas’ viral sensation Lardi B (aka singer, rapper and parody artist Jenn Whitlock), and Saturday night’s lineup rocks out with Somogyi, The Red Death, Class Action, Thelma and the Sleaze, Pearl Earl and Sarah Jaffe. Doors open and the show starts at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8-9 at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave., $15 and up at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

In taking home four Grammy Awards this month, including the prized Album of the Year honor for Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves has established herself as an unadulterated pop star. It's been a whirlwind couple of years for the East Texas native. Moving up on the Austin scene about a decade ago, Musgraves' stature rose steadily with 2012's standout track "Merry Go Round," putting her talent on notice. From there, it's been full-steam ahead. Her 2015 album Pageant Material led to frequent TV appearances, headline slots on festival tours, and a bevy of Grammy and CMA nominations. This last year has taken things to a whole other level as her sound has achieved a full-blown crossover standard that has captivated industry voters and the more general public. Recently, she again brought the music world's attention to a standstill as she honored her Texas roots with a soaring version of Selena's "Como La Flor" at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, nearly 24 years to the day of the beloved Tejano legend's final performance at the same event. 8 p.m. Friday at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., sold out. Jeff Strowe

Saturday

Fake It 'Til You Break It is Dallas Comedy House's latest sketch show, in which Andrew Plock, Danny Neely, Emily Gee, Kate Grogan, Julia Cotton and Patrick Hennessey give audiences a fast-paced and fun program that lets audiences know we're all just one spilled coffee away from completely losing it. The show is at 8 p.m. every Saturday through March 23 at 3025 Main St. Tickets are $15 and up at dallascomedyhouse.com. Paige Skinner

Internationally know photographer Keith Carter has had a long, fruitful relationship with Dallas' Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery. The gallery hosted its first successful exhibit of his work in 1998, and he's returned there often over the past two decades. Carter is an East Texan, and he began his career photographing the region's exotic side, creating black and white images that are a mix of styles that emphasize the otherworldly that lies behind the real. Carter has a new book out, Keith Carter: Fifty Years, and will be at PDNB, 154 Glass St., No. 104, at 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday signing copies at the opening reception for his latest exhibition, which is on display through May 4. Visit pdnbgallery.com for more details or to order a copy of his book for $65. The gallery's regular hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Patrick Williams

Midlake’s Eric Pulido introduced the scene to his new project E.B. The Younger just months ago with “Used to Be,” a single off his forthcoming debut solo album To Each His Own. Now, the jack-of-all-trades is set to play a doubleheader March 9. First up to bat to see Pulido are the folks at Good Records in Dallas. The in-store performance will act as a home run celebration of the new album, which is set to be released this month. Later that night, Dallas’ The Rustic will be Pulido’s home base as KXT 91.7 presents him, Sir Women (Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child) and Frankie Leonie. The lineup is sure to knock their sets out of the park. 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday at Good Records, 1808 Greenville Ave., and The Rustic, 3656 Howell St., $30 at prekindle.com. Jacob Vaughn

You could say soul music is the secular version of gospel music. It's music that touches on the pangs and heartaches of the every man. And when you hear it, you feel good. While the golden age of soul is long gone, Dallas cover band Bastards of Soul give us the best in 1960s and '70s soul from Motown, Stax and more. The seven-piece band boasts impressive, soul-hitting vocals paired with a phenomenal horn section. 8 p.m. Saturday at Box Garden at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., free. Diamond Rodrigue

If you can get past the KFC bucket and creepy white mask, you can start to enjoy Buckethead's music. Otherwise known as Brian Patrick Carroll, Buckethead transcends any one genre and has reportedly released hundreds of studio albums in his 31-year career. He's considered by many critics one of the best guitar players who's ever lived, but the instrumentalist's talent doesn't stop there. Buckethead excels in bass, banjo and the keys as well. 9 p.m Saturday at Gas Monkey Live, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., $25 and up. Diamond Rodrigue

Sunday

Beards, bikes, babes and beers are what STAG Beard Products is promising at its 2019 DFW Beard Competition. Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Strokers Dallas, 9304 Harry Hines Blvd., there will be the "grooviest" beard competition where for $10 online and $15 at the door, you can enter to win cash if your beard is good enough. Babes and bikes will also be there. Visit stagbeard.com for more information and to register. Good luck, you bearded people. Paige Skinner

Operation Kindness is the largest no-kill animal shelter in DFW, and to help raise money for its cause it will hold a Concert For Kindness at 6 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Erin Hannigan, principal oboe of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Teresa Berg, fine art photographer, will be there for an evening of music and art. A silent auction of works from Booker T. Washington students and other local artists will be offered. Tickets are $100 and all proceeds go to Operation Kindness. Visit artistsforanimalstx.com for tickets. Paige Skinner

Deafheaven and Baroness are bringing the metal noise to Canton Hall for a show on Sunday night. The bands are out touring behind recent albums. Deafheaven's Ordinary Corrupt Human Love features the single "Honeycomb," which was recently nominated for a Grammy Best Metal Performance. 8 p.m. Sunday at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $29.50-$34. Jeff Strowe

Monday

Learn to become a knight! At Medieval Times! Teach your kid how to use a sword! While you drink! What could go wrong! Nothing! Do it! Junior Knights Training is 1 p.m. Monday, where the kids will see a weapon demonstration from professionals and then learn about the "grueling training" it takes to become a knight. Then they'll be knighted. This all takes place on a Monday afternoon, so it's best to go ahead and take your kid out of school because becoming a knight at Medieval Times, 2021 N. Stemmons Freeway, will probably pay the bills. Children must be between 5 and 12 years old. Training is available on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 80 kids. Visit medievaltimes.com for more information. Paige Skinner