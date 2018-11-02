Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend



Friday

Long before “meta” became an overused catchphrase, there was Mystery Science Theater 3000, a movie wrapped in a comedy show wrapped into a “science experiment” that left creator Joel Hodgson trapped in orbit with his robot pals, where they were forced to watch bad movies and make hilarious comments about them. For 30 years, some version of the television show has been available in rerun, DVDs, live shows and new on assorted cable channels. MST3K is back on small screens, streaming on Netflix, and is also touring live for its 30th anniversary. Catch Hodgson, new host Jonah Ray and robots Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo as they crack wise about two awful movies, The Brain and Deathstalker II at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively Friday at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Find tickets, starting at $37, at axs.com. Patrick Williams

How many plays can one guy write? We wonder this as we look forward to Matthew Posey’s latest work, Elwood, at Ochre House Theater’s 50-seat space at 825 Exposition Ave. (Shakespeare penned only 37 of his own.) Posey also directs the musical comedy featuring Christian Taylor. It’s a sellout for Friday and Saturday, but you might luck into an unclaimed ticket at show time, 8:15 p.m. Shows continue Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 17. Admission is $17; pay what you can night is Monday, Nov. 5. Elwood is a desperate man, a recluse who lives in the Georgia woods and is doing his best to protect a baby named Elvis at all costs. For information, 214-826-6273, or ochrehousetheater.org. Reba Liner

Deceased loved ones on their spiritual journey get top billing when Bishop Arts Theatre celebrates Dia de Muertos, the Mexican holiday, with Rituale: A Day of the Dead at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the theater, 215 S. Tyler St. In collaboration with Teatro Flor Candela, the bilingual presentation is a mix of sacred words, tribute dances and ceremonial songs. Call 214-948-0716 for information. Tickets for $10 may be purchased at the theater or online at bishopartstheatre.org. Reba Liner

With roots in Texas and Louisiana, Marcia Ball has been a part of the blues scene for decades. The pianist and singer has been described as sensational, saucy and irresistible from the likes of USA Today and The Boston Globe. Swamp blues, boogie woogie and swamp rock are just a few genres describing Ball's unique sound. Her latest album, The Tattooed Lady and the Alligator Man, playfully embraces all of these descriptions. with Shelley King, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346, $24. Diamond Victoria

Daniel Rush Folmer, known onstage as Danny Diamonds, blends pop, rock, folk and country in his wonderfully refreshing music. He's traveled the country and worked with Spoon and St. Vincent producer John Vanderslice on his latest album, Fruitvale Fire, but continues to call Denton his home. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St, Denton, $7. Diamond Victoria

Saturday

I loved playing with Star Wars toys as a kid. Not collecting them, keeping them in their original packaging and looking at them on a shelf, but playing with them. I don’t rue losing them in sandboxes or shooting them with a BB gun or even, during one nonsensical flight of imagination when I was about 4, flushing Han Solo down the toilet — after all, I got him back when my dad ran a snake through the drainpipe and discovered he was responsible for the backup. My only regret is trading the AT-AT my parents had saved up for some fast-talking older kid, who then destroyed it. Maybe I can find another at the North Dallas Toy Show or, if I can’t afford it, settle for a few Hot Wheels, comic books, trading cards or LEGOs among the 50-plus dealer tables. The show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (and the first Saturday of every month) at Dallas Events Center, 4343 Sigma Road, Suite 600, in Farmers Branch. Admission is $2 for adults and free for kids younger than 12. Visit northdallastoyshow.wixsite.com Jesse Hughey

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, an annual pull-out-all-the-stops religious celebration that symbolizes a spiritual triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Basically, it’s the boost we’re all going to need heading into this election. And this year, the Dallas Fort Worth Indian Cultural Society is going full blow-out with their Diwali Mela at the Cotton Bowl, 3750 The Midway in Fair Park, from 4 p.m. until midnight Saturday, Nov. 3. The immersive festival is jam-packed with Bollywood performances, a Ramlila performance and other Hindu rituals, shopping, food, pony rides, kids corner and an epic fireworks presentation. Join thousands of revelers for a night of bright, festive fun. Tickets are $10 in advance at dfwdiwalimela.com and $12 at the gate. Kids under age 10 are admitted free. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

A spin down 20 miles of car-free streets through the heart of Dallas sounds like a pleasant way to spend a Saturday, but we do have a nit to pick over the Dallas Bike Ride’s name. Take away the crowds of cars and bike-unfriendly drivers and allow riders to pedal down major thoroughfares with fear of death, and it’s hardly the typical Dallas Bike Rider, but more fantasy-like or aspirational. Still, the views are nice, the route is flat and there’s a big party featuring live music by Lone Star Attitude at the finish festival at the course’s start and end at City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St. Get a taste of what could be as the ride travels from downtown to Uptown and points in between starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. There’ll be a post-ride brunch at the Farmers Market, and bikes are available to rent. Registration starts at $70 for adults, with discounts available for kids and VIP tickets at $175. Find them and more info at dallasbikeride.com. Patrick Williams

Aurora, the public arts festival that turns downtown Dallas into an open-air gallery filled with lights, sound and videos, returns. Local galleries will offer exhibits and talks in the days leading up to Saturday’s main event at City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., when Aurora: Future Worlds lights up the building starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Other exhibits will be on display throughout downtown for the free exhibition of artists from Dallas and around the world. Visit dallasaurora.com/Future-Worlds for a complete schedule of art and artists. Patrick Williams

Folk rock quartet Dawes released its fourth full-length album, Passwords, a few months ago. The Los Angeles-based band included a marketing campaign with the release of the album that encouraged fans to search for passwords on the internet that would unlock exclusive content and a personally curated Spotify playlist from drummer Griffin Goldsmith. You can't say they aren't original. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St. Diamond Victoria

Growing up listening to Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Townes Van Zandt and other well-respected figures in the music industry, along with a deep-seated talent in playing various instruments, it's pretty obvious what's to be expected. Parker McCollum released his debut full-length album, The Limestone Kid, three years ago which earned him several positive reviews and set him on the successful path he's on now. His boyish charm and good looks are far from this singer-songwriter's only laurels. McCollum fuses bits and pieces of blues, roots rock, Americana and country to create something fresh yet familiar, as is evident in last year's Probably Wrong album. 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117 or billybobstexas.com, $18-$28. Diamond Victoria

Back in August, Keith Urban made headlines after a woman loaned him some cash at a convenience store in New Jersey. Urban was short a few bucks in line at a Wawa ahead of a show in Camden for his Graffiti U World Tour. The woman behind him just so happened to give money to people in line at Wawa regularly; she didn’t know she was helping the Kiwi country music star until he told her. She didn’t believe him until she asked his bodyguard. That story couldn’t happen to many people who are as successful as Urban. Over nearly three decades, Nicole Kidman’s husband has cranked out a smorgasbord of Billboard top-10 albums and dozens of radio hits. His latest album, Graffiti U, earned some flak from critics for some of its more harebrained lyrics (She's a maniac in the bed/ But a brainiac in her head- “Gemini”), but nevertheless still debuted as the No. 1 country album in America. That’s Urban’s third No. 1 country album in a row. Most people you give money to at convenience stores don’t even have mixtapes these days. Be sure to carry extra cash with you, just in case you run into Keith Urban at Fuel City. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, $20 and up at ticketmaster.com. Nicholas Bostick

Simple Minds are best known for 1985's smash hit, "Don't You (Forget About Me)." Immortalized as the de facto theme song in The Breakfast Club, it's a tune that brings a recognizable nod from listeners of all ages and will likely still be relevant decades from now. In addition to creating this iconic song, the Scottish band has also possessed an amazing staying power, with six of their albums charting at the top of the Billboard UK chart. It's an accomplishment that has helped them headline venues around the world and one that has kept fans clamoring for tunes other than their signature hit. They've got a new batch of tunes out now, and while Walk Between Worlds, doesn't reinvent the '80s-era anthems and balladry at which the band is most adept, it does contain some insightful thoughts into the evolving nature of the world. It's a world that, thanks to the power of John Hughes films, Simple Minds has been an integral part of for quite some time now. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, $39 and up at livenation.com. Jeff Strowe

California-based She Wants Revenge formed in 2004, and although the band has released only three full-length albums in its 13-year career, it continues to enjoy plenty of success within the alternative goth rock realm (they cite The Cure and Bauhaus as major influences). And you'd be forgiven for mistaking the band for Interpol, thanks to Justin Warfield's similar flat vocals. But SWR's music is far from monotonous and has proved a perfect soundtrack to various films and TV shows over the years, including "American Horror Story," "The Number 23" and "Fringe." 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, $26-$30. Diamond Victoria

Sunday

It seems there’s a festival celebrating the arts and music scene in Dallas every weekend. Good news for the fifth annual Oak Cliff Lively Fest is it’s Nov. 4 at Lake Cliff Park, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., so being outside shouldn’t be too miserable. If it is, suck it up because this festival aims to celebrate diversity in Dallas, bringing together people of different ages and ethnic backgrounds. There will be a DJ, food, performances from reggae artists and a kids’ zone. All are welcome and the event is free. For more information, visit oakclifflivelyfest.com. Paige Skinner