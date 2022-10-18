From Student Shorts To Irish Dark Comedies, This Year's DIFF Celebrates Compassion

The Dallas International Film Festival's opening weekend brought to mind the words of famedfilm critic Roger Ebert, who once said that “movies are the most powerful empathy machine in all the arts.”In its 16th year, DIFF debuted a wide variety of awards contenders, local indies, riveting documentaries and student shorts that sought to inspire, perplex and activate the minds of filmgoers. For North Texas cinephiles, it was once again the must-attend event of the year.There’s an incongruity in the fall festival season that has existed for decades within the film industry. First-run festivals like those in Venice, Toronto, New York and Telluride are granted access to exclusive titles and world premieres, and as a result they’re likely to receive the most press coverage from national publications. Where does that leave other major cities with an engaged population of filmgoers? It’s a tricky scenario that forces local programmers to consider the intent of their celebration.The value of festivals like DIFF is in curation. While it was certainly not lacking in exciting titles, the festival’s opening weekend was not simply a random selection of awards-friendly titles that are bound to be discussed endlessly until next year’s Academy Awards ceremony in March. There was a recurring theme within the films that played this year; they are stories of the triumph of the human spirit that speak to the current state of world events. Whether it’s a bitter disagreement between two lifelong friends inor the kaleidoscopic memories of a lonely daughter in, DIFF’s films offered interesting perspectives on the nature of compassion.There was a diversity of options for North Texans looking for a unique night of screenings. Take for example the Friday night bill. Alongside James Gray’s Cannes-approved autobiographical dramawas the independent dramaand a restoration of Tom Twyker’s. These are films of different sizes, but they might not be as different as they look based on the synopsis summaries alone.is an intimate study of the racial divide in New York during the 1980s,is the story of a recluse who opens himself up to new experiences andis an experimental 1990s German action film that eventually found its cult audience. In their own ways, they’re all stories of outsiders who find a community.While some filmgoers may see festivals like DIFF as an opportunity to get a head start on their Oscar pool, the showcase screenings at this year’s festival helped spotlight titles in need of traction.has been getting award season buzz since its debut at the Venice Film Festival, and its success at DIFF could boost its profile for more casual viewers before the film hits Dallas at the beginning of November. However, films likeandhave been generally relegated to the “also in contention” slot, and a boost from DIFF should help them from fading out of the public consciousness.DIFF also programmed some recurring themes celebrating music at the movies with “Deep Ellum Sounds.”told the story of one of country music’s most trailblazing artists, andshowed a different side to a jazz legend’s reflection on his career. Yet, this was also a festival that felt exclusive to Dallas, as the “Texas Competition” portion offered a robust selection of titles analyzing what it means to live in the Lone Star State in 2022. It’s no coincidence that these were largely stories of activism and political awareness;deconstructed the complex intersection between race and religion,picked up with one of Texas’ most exciting political campaigns andexamined how a pivotal filibuster inspired a younger generation to become more politically aware.A festival like DIFF also has the opportunity to spotlight emerging artists with its short film showcase. It’s no secret that the theater-going demographic was on the decline even prior to the pandemic, and the number of regular filmgoers willing to trek out to a theater to see a short can’t have been high. DIFF reinforces the importance of the next generation of filmmakers by programming slots of shorts in block screenings (including one dedicated to Texas filmmakers). Additionally, the 3-minute visual spectaclewas screened before showtimes of the documentaryThe short film events got a major boost this year from a nationally recognized pair of cult filmmakers. Jared and Jerusha Hess’ coming-of-age comedyhas an active online fanbase, and the pair’s 2016 Texas crime comedywas notably one of the last films released by Relativity Media before its bankruptcy. The pair made a Dallas appearance with the animated short, featuring renowned character actor Tim Blake Nelson.That’s not to say that DIFF had its eyes purely on the future, because the classics also got some respect. In addition to the restoration of, DIFF also hosted a Monday night screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1948 thriller. It was a fascinating choice;isn’t generally referred to as a classic on the level ofor, but it has gradually found a larger audience over the past few years. The film’s innovative “one continuous shot” device has been replicated by recent Oscar winnersandAt the 2020 Academy Awards,director Bong Joon-ho proclaimed that “once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” DIFF responded to his call to action with fascinating titles from around the globe. Among the nations celebrated were Austria (), South Korea (), the United Kingdom (), Japan () and India ().The Oct. 14–16 weekend was not a positive one for the film industry. A newmovie was made simultaneously available on streaming and in theaters, and films likeandcontinued to underperform. If you look only to the box office as a barometer of success, you might feel discouraged about the future. However, fests like DIFF prove that for those who seek it out, cinema has a future.