Dallas Is Legally Selling a Cannabinoid Called CBG, and It Tastes Like God

On the heels of the federal legalization of hemp and low-THC cannabis, CBD distributors wasted no time in flooding the Dallas streets with a healthier alternative medicine. The CBD flower in particular has become a favorite among CBD users. As high-THC cannabis is still illegal in Texas, people have quickly gravitated to CBD.

Trichomes get stuck to fingers when CBD is broken down, just like high-THC cannabis. CBD has a rich scent that smells like the potent stuff and leaves a lingering, satisfying feeling after being either smoked or ingested. The only real difference between CBD and THC is that CBD doesn't get users stoned. And Dallasites seem to be OK with that.

The term "CBD" is used to describe the dominant cannabinoid in the product, whether that be flower, tinctures, lotions or any of the other various items on the market. But CBD is just one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Growers, botanists and scientists have found a way to play around with the genetics of the plant to make it high in CBD or THC content.

It takes time for cannabinoids to develop in a plant before being harvested and consumed, but nerdy cannabis lovers in the ‘60s located the spot where all cannabinoids stem from, and that is Cannabigerol, or CBG.

The substance has been considered the mother of all cannabinoids and the most intriguing for scientists and growers. And according to Forbes, CBG is also one of the most expensive cannabinoids to produce.

The health benefits found in CBG are vast. According to Leafly, one of the largest cannabis information databases, CBG has helped with inflammation, been used as an antibacterial agent and has shown great promise as a cancer fighter.

In a 2017 study, researchers showed that a purified form of CBG with no trace of THC in it still made mice hungry. In other words, the mice got the munchies, which is one of the best parts about consuming cannabis.

We stumbled upon some CBG flower at The Glass House TX, and boy, were we in for a treat. Cannabis flower with a great look and smell is sometimes called fire, gas or exotic, and this CBG White grown by CultivAid was all of that.

CultivAid doesn’t have any CBG products listed or showcased on their website so Sean Yuen, the owner of The Glass House TX, has the inside scoop. “I’ve tried it and really enjoyed the relief," he says.

On the black and copper colored box, the CBG White from CultivAid has a message: “CBG, often referred to as the mother cannabinoid, is a key wellness component of cannabis. CBG offers a plethora of benefits, exceeding expectations and shining through where other cannabinoids may have fallen short.”

The look and smell of CBG White could be compared with the CBD flower winners at the High Times Cannabis Cup. Since the Cannabis Cup takes place in states where high-THC cannabis is legal, even the CBD flower entered in the cup doesn’t have to meet the federal regulation of .3% or lower in THC content. But the CBG White we found here in Dallas is 100% legal.

There are at least 113 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, and CBD, CBG and THC are just three that have been isolated to be the dominant cannabinoid in the plant. There is even a cannabinoid in the plant called Cannabinol, or CBN, that has mild psychoactive properties. The psychoactive properties of THC is a major reason Texas won’t legalize high-THC cannabis.

They must have forgotten about CBN. Once CBN dominant strains get put onto the market, Texas Department of Public Safety might have to go back to the drawing board and re-think some of their current laws and regulations.