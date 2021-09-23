Support Us

Best Reality TV Moment

Lee Swift on The Circle

When The Circle returned for a second season, Lee Swift, 58, played the game and played it well. Catfishing as a 24-year-old named River, Swift had to update his lexicon to match that of someone less than half his age. Taking lessons from his niece, he was able to pull off the Gen Z act long enough to land himself in fourth place. But it was his kindness, sense of humor and iconic outfits that won our hearts over. Not to mention, his loyalty to his fellow Dallasites Terilisha and Khat.

Best Dance Party

Disco, TX

Karlo X Ramos

Founded by DJ Blake Ward, Disco, TX is an escape from the douchey frat bros who lurk around Dallas dance floors and an adventure to a world of magic, dance, art and sexual fluidity. Performing across various venues throughout Dallas, including Double Wide, Bowlskis and InterSkate, Ward hardly ever does the same theme twice, allowing for each Disco, TX event to make for an experience of a lifetime. Plus, Ward always makes sure to show love to local creatives by showcasing a variety of bands, drag queens and food trucks.

Best Place to Play Drunk Basketball

The Grapevine

The Grapevine

This question applies to many things in life, we know, but why play regular basketball when you can play (wait for it) drunk basketball? Nothing brings out our inner heroes like drinking into a magical, sweet delusion when we believe ourselves capable of things we couldn't even manage at our most soberly coordinated — like dancing or talking to others. The Grapevine is an ideal spot to drink (and/or) attempt to conquer an outdoors basketball hoop, or simply to make new friends. It's an equal parts quaint and lively dive bar with a massive patio with large picnic tables perfect to keep socially distant (even in non-pandemic times). Nothing beats the bar's friendly atmosphere, where your enthusiasm for athleticism will likely be met if not with cheers, at least with no booing.

Best Place to Meet a 30K Millionaire

Tower Club

Let us accept our fate as millennials, that as the brokest generation it's unlikely we'll ever earn a million non-inflation-adjusted dollars in our whole lives. But just because we aren't (and again, probably will never be, sorry) millionaires, that doesn't mean we can't live like one. Or at least, that seems a prevalent new school of thought among decidedly non-economists. Thanks to the generously complicated world of credit debt, you too can float along living large and paying the minimum and letting future you deal with the aftermath. If you're looking for like-minded ilk with whom to flex your last purchases and talk brand names, the Tower Club is simply climbing with the sort. The Downtown Dallas club is on a 48th floor, so let the stunning city views make your debts seem but a small blur beneath who you really are at heart: a man or woman of wealth and taste.

Best Musician Instagram

Keite Young

Tami Thomsen

A lot is expected of musicians these days. They need to deliver sonically and have a hypnotic stage presence while finding us online. Medicine Man Revival frontman Keite Young happens to be great at all those things. The soul-rock singer's exuberant onstage star power translates well to the still portraiture displayed on Instagram. Young's photo layouts are as exciting as his projects — collaborations with seemingly everyone from Leon Bridges, John Mayer and Bobby Sessions. As a style icon, Young inspires us to look our best, but his strongest influence lies in his activism. Young uses his blessed vocals for good as an advocate for social causes such as Black Lives Matter, often posting truth bombs to his stories that'll shatter anyone's deep-seated ignorance.

Best Place to Meet an Actual Millionaire

Rosewood Mansion at Turtle Creek

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

You may be a 30k millionaire, but Dallas is rampant with the real thing, so get yourself one. Let the gold-digging begin where X marks the spot at the Rosewood Mansion, a restaurant and bar in the luxury Uptown hotel that's as sophisticated as your taste and pleasantly laid back, just like your ambitions. If you're on a Monroe/Grable/Bacall quest to marry a millionaire and want to meet your future benefactor, erm, spouse, without the aid of online dating sites, then meet-cute them spontaneously at the Turtle Creek hotel. And if your hunt yields no prey, you can always stick around for a chill jazz show and really good food.

Best Place to Learn Latte Art

Texas Coffee School

Want to own a coffee shop or create an impressive latte? Texas Coffee School's three-day course leads people through the labyrinth of developing a business plan, choosing a location, negotiating a lease, crunching numbers and making coffee. The java academy's hands-on training method also covers everyday essentials like consistency and quality. Texas Coffee School, located in Arlington, was founded by Tom Vincent a decade ago. In addition to the school's three-day business course, people can learn how to hone their expresso and milk skills. Other subjects include coffee brewing, manager and barista training, plus there's a 4-hour class dedicated solely to creating some bad-ass latte art.

  • 7203 S. Cooper St., Arlington, 76001 Map

Best Drug-Free Acid Trip

Helium Queens Space Opera

Scott Fischer

We may have learned (or at least were taught) to say no to drugs long ago, but that doesn't mean we don't want to trip the hell out sometimes. That's why we follow Dallas band Helium Queens, a trio made up of Poppy Xander, Chelsey Danielle and Sharla Franklin, which performs in all-neon and takes us to another galaxy through the band's fantastical backstories. The Queens have brought a psych edge to many stages in the past few years since coming together, but their recent three-night sold-out Space Opera truly took us to an otherworldly dimension. At art space Arstillery, audiences were mesmerized by the glow-up production, the epic story of moon royalty battling a ruler played by Sarah Ruth. The space opera also brought together the highest of local talent — such as singer Nicole Marxen, artist Shamsy, designer Teddy Waggy and choreographer Danielle Georgiou — in a collaborative effort.

Best Place to Dress Like a Satanist

It'll Do Club

It'll Do Club

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, head to It'll Do Club to enjoy some jams spun by the best house and techno artists in the world — we're talking Green Velvet, Justin Martin, VNSSA, John Summit, Moon Boots, Dom Dolla and Mark Farina just this past summer. But on Sundays, the scene changes. Don your most Satanist clothes — your leather and camouflage, your eyeliner and black eyeshadow, your Moloch necklace and spiky collar — and gird your loins for The Church, a vodka Red Bull-fueled night of industrial and emo music. You can wear anything, or practically nothing, and you'll fit right in. But the more Satanic and evil it is the better. It's not exactly God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost that's worshipped at this church.

Best Art Museum

Kimbell Art Museum

Kimbell Art Museum

You'd be hard pressed to determine which is more delightful and venerable, the Kimbell Art Museum's permanent collection or the museum buildings themselves. Designed by Louis Khan and opened to the public in 1972, the Kimbell's original building is a masterpiece of modern architecture; across the lawn, the newer, airy, glass pavilion designed by Renzo Piano represents a similar achievement for postmodern architecture. The artwork inside more than meets the high bar set by its buildings. Miró, Matisse, Léger, Mondrian, Picasso, Monet, Braque, Caravaggio, Munch, Cézanne, Ensor, Gaugin, Sisley, Caillebote and even a rare di Buoninsegna grace the walls. Only the best traveling exhibitions roll through the Kimbell — think masterworks from the Art Institute of Chicago, the National Galleries of Scotland or the Musée d'Orsay; or exhibitions delving into the works of Renoir, Balenciaga and Monet both early and late. A trip to the Kimbell, no matter how many times you've been, is always an insightful and refreshing experience.

