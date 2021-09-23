You'd be hard pressed to determine which is more delightful and venerable, the Kimbell Art Museum's permanent collection or the museum buildings themselves. Designed by Louis Khan and opened to the public in 1972, the Kimbell's original building is a masterpiece of modern architecture; across the lawn, the newer, airy, glass pavilion designed by Renzo Piano represents a similar achievement for postmodern architecture. The artwork inside more than meets the high bar set by its buildings. Miró, Matisse, Léger, Mondrian, Picasso, Monet, Braque, Caravaggio, Munch, Cézanne, Ensor, Gaugin, Sisley, Caillebote and even a rare di Buoninsegna grace the walls. Only the best traveling exhibitions roll through the Kimbell — think masterworks from the Art Institute of Chicago, the National Galleries of Scotland or the Musée d'Orsay; or exhibitions delving into the works of Renoir, Balenciaga and Monet both early and late. A trip to the Kimbell, no matter how many times you've been, is always an insightful and refreshing experience.