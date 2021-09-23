Let us accept our fate as millennials, that as the brokest generation it's unlikely we'll ever earn a million non-inflation-adjusted dollars in our whole lives. But just because we aren't (and again, probably will never be, sorry) millionaires, that doesn't mean we can't live like one. Or at least, that seems a prevalent new school of thought among decidedly non-economists. Thanks to the generously complicated world of credit debt, you too can float along living large and paying the minimum and letting future you deal with the aftermath. If you're looking for like-minded ilk with whom to flex your last purchases and talk brand names, the Tower Club is simply climbing with the sort. The Downtown Dallas club is on a 48th floor, so let the stunning city views make your debts seem but a small blur beneath who you really are at heart: a man or woman of wealth and taste.