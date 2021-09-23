Quality is king at Niwa Japanese BBQ. With a wide selection of meats, veggies, and other sides that customers grill up at their table and Japanese sake, beer, and craft cocktails ready for imbibing, Niwa doesn't disappoint. The intimate, yet relaxed dining space makes for a prime opportunity to dive in family-style to experience a little of everything and to explore the range of dishes on the menu. With COVID-19 ravaging the Dallas restaurant world, owner Jimmy Niwa has set a prime example of how amazing food can bring and keep a community together.