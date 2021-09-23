Anytime it rains, it's happy hour at Parliament. "When it rains, we pour," they say. Nestled in the State Thomas Historical District, this Uptown spot is brought to us by Dallas' drink king Eddie "Lucky" Campbell. He described his vision for Parliament as a "progressive cocktail lounge" with a mad-scientist style of drink-making. Campbell and his staff have lived up to that vision ever since. If you haven't tried their Ramos gin fizz, do yourself a favor: Check the weather forecast, pray for rain and schedule a date at Parliament.