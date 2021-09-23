When you crave Cajun flavors, you're probably thinking of seafood and might head somewhere for lunch or dinner. But if you need something spicy with your coffee, Cajun Donuts II has boudin for breakfast. It's one of several meat choices wrapped up in their house-recipe dough and baked to golden deliciousness. There's no casing on the sausage, all the better to enjoy that spicy mix of meat and rice dressing and slightly sweet bread. If the boudin roll activates your sweet tooth, the doughnuts (especially the maple bacon) are there to satisfy, and you can get beignets fried to order.