Hot chicken places have come and gone in North Texas over the past couple of years, but what sets Palmer's apart is heart and soul. Having lived in Nashville for over 30 years, founder Palmer Fortune studied the craft of Nashville hot chicken meticulously. Palmer's offers Nashville hot chicken, shrimp, catfish and more at a range of heat levels from the "naked" for those with sensitive palates all the way up to "napalm," which should come with a medical waiver. Plus, they offer fries, mac and cheese, greens, pimento cheese grits, and all the Southern fixings your heart desires.