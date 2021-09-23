Just a hair north of the Dallas border with Richardson, Wizards is a popular watering hole that as of late has something even more interesting to offer than beers and hard booze. Whether it's your run-of-the-mill karaoke night, playing Texas Hold 'Em for cash money or watching tiny people ravage one another in the micro wrestling ring, Wizards offers an interesting variety of entertainment. In August, the Richardson establishment hosted the Micro Wrestling Federation for a night of brawling before drunken patrons. But if you're looking for something more, well, low key, pop in and play pool on a mellower night.