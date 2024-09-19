 Best Dive Bar 2024 | Lee Harvey's | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Dive Bar

Lee Harvey's

Nick Rallo

We've longed loved the Cedars neighborhood bar just for being itself, giving it a home on our Top 100 Bars list for its dog-friendly patio and onion rings, but mainly because, we write, "with its throwback wood-paneled walls and old-school neon beer signs, Lee Harvey's is the pinnacle of dive-bar excellence. A Dallas institution, this ol' watering hole is exactly where you'd want to go to knock down a few cold ones after a long week of work." Our fondness grew deeper early this year when an image taken at the bar appeared in a Super Bowl ad for a Christian group with some unsavory past connections to anti-LGBTQ folks. "We do not endorse, align with, or support this campaign or client in any way. One of the many things that sets us apart is our diverse and inclusive crowd, where everyone is always welcome. WE LOVE EVERYBODY," the bar posted on Facebook. Right backatcha.

Best Karaoke Night

Charlie's Star Lounge

Mike Brooks

Love it or hate it, karaoke remains as popular as ever, as does boinking in public bathrooms, which you shouldn't do. (Charlie's had an issue with the latter, as we reported in a story with the very clear headline, "Fornicators Keep Breaking a Dallas Bar's Sink.") Still, nowhere in Dallas offers both quite like Charlie's Star Lounge. The Deep Ellum-adjacent institution does karaoke on Fridays in its main room. Even when it's not doing karaoke, Charlie's is a fave spot of ours. It's no one-trick pony either. You can see DJ's, drag queens or your friends on a night out. It's one of the few real dive bars left, and with cheap beer and mellow vibes, Charlie's is a great place to kill an evening and just sing to your heart's content. At least that way you likely won't break any plumbing fixtures.

