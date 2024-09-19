Best Dive Bar

We've longed loved the Cedars neighborhood bar just for being itself, giving it a home on our Top 100 Bars list for its dog-friendly patio and onion rings, but mainly because, we write, "with its throwback wood-paneled walls and old-school neon beer signs, Lee Harvey's is the pinnacle of dive-bar excellence. A Dallas institution, this ol' watering hole is exactly where you'd want to go to knock down a few cold ones after a long week of work." Our fondness grew deeper early this year when an image taken at the bar appeared in a Super Bowl ad for a Christian group with some unsavory past connections to anti-LGBTQ folks. "We do not endorse, align with, or support this campaign or client in any way. One of the many things that sets us apart is our diverse and inclusive crowd, where everyone is always welcome. WE LOVE EVERYBODY," the bar posted on Facebook. Right backatcha.