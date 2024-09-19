Best Featured Artist

Many of this year's biggest songs by the most popular artists all have three little words in common: "featuring Post Malone." Taylor Swift and Beyoncé featured Malone on "Fortnight" and "LEVII'S JEANS," respectively. In both songs, he is cast as a love interest opposite the towering pop divas. Not bad for a guy with "always tired" tattooed on his face. He has also been collaborating with country artists, performing with the likes of Morgan Wallen and Reba McEntire to build up some cowboy cred ahead of his country album F-1 Trillion. Artists looking to craft a chart-topping single should be taking notes. A Posty collab seems to be the secret sauce.