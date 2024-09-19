Best Perfectly Petite Cinema

When all the best indie cinemas are falling like dominos, it is heartening to learn that film fanatics still exist in Dallas. The adorable microcinema Spacy is keeping the faith alive in Oak Cliff with an array of uber-niche options that skew heavily toward international, queer and art films. With just 35 folding seats, the space in the basement of a former wax paper factory is intimate; founder Tony Nguyen always anticipated it as a spot to do private screenings and parties along with ongoing programming, including private dinners, pop-up shops and perfume swaps. But if you want to catch an early Fassbinder or Nobuhiko Ôbayashi masterwork, it'll cost you a very affordable $10. BYO popcorn, but sweet treats are available.