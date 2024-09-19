Best Bagels

Sisters Andrea and Jen Lubkin opened up this East Dallas shop in the former location of 20 Feet Seafood Joint last August and it's a welcome addition to the city's burgeoning bagel scene. Exceptional bagels and schmears are made in-house, and there are sandwiches, soups, sweets and a decent cup of coffee to wash it all down. Along with the expected schmear flavors it has some interesting choices such as roasted carrot hummus and chopped chicken liver along with whitefish salad. The bagels have a great chew factor, crisp on the outside but chewy on the inside.