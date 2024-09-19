Best Breakfast Burritos

Would you drive north of 635 for a cup of coffee? For Eiland Coffee Roasters, we sure would. Clay Eiland has helped build the foundation of specialty coffee in Dallas for over 25 years. What started as a 10-by-20-foot barn on his property has turned into a full-blown roastery (532 N. Interurban St), and a coffee shop (2701 Custer Parkway, No. 917) in Richardson. All of his beans are sourced directly and ethically from acclaimed coffee regions such as Ethiopia and Costa Rica, plus more offbeat regions like Papua New Guinea. Your first sip of his coffee will be similar to the experience Eiland had at Café Vita in Seattle, where he discovered what coffee could be.