Best Breakfast Burritos

If you're looking for the ultimate bang-for-your-buck breakfast burrito, look no further than Los Primos Tacos and More, just a few miles northwest of the Medical District. There you can indulge in a super stuffed breakfast burrito filled with scrambled eggs, beans and cheese and your choice of potatoes, ham, sausage, chorizo, Mexicana, bacon or machacado. While you wait, they give you a complimentary cup of savory fideo noodle soup to warm your belly. Be sure to top your burrito with some of the habanero salsa.