Best Brunch

Local star chef Misti Norris recently expanded her much-lauded Petra and the Beast to include a brunch service on Sundays, and there was much rejoicing. This is not your grandma's mimosa and omelet station brunch, however. There is not a single eggs Benedict to be had. Instead, Norris puts her trademark spin on the menu, with locally sourced and in-house cured meats, microgreens and fermentation. Start off with a couple of inexpensive craft cocktails before indulging in a starter such as smoked redfish dip or the charcuterie board, but don't pass up the allium fried chicken thigh with its satisfyingly crispy skin and onions adorned with a fried egg.