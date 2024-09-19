Long conversations over single-origin coffee and mezcal brought this pre-Hispanic-influenced cafe and agave bar to life in Oak Cliff. The food and drink at Xaman Cafe is deeply rooted in the owners' Mexican heritage, and through it they can enjoy and feel what they've longed for. Tradition and modern classics are evenly divided across the two-page menu, with a complete drink section for coffee and cocktails. Experience a hot plate of chilaquiles verde to start your morning. It's best to pair this savory plate with something sweet, and the house-made Xaman horchata served with espresso on the side is the obvious choice. It'll take all your restraint not to steal the mugs each is served in.