Best Cocktail Vessel

It's difficult to imagine a more fun setting for a cocktail than 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge. The moment you step inside, you're transported to a Polynesian island haven. Thankfully, the drinks might even surpass the fantastical decor. The fact of the tropical matter is the look of a proper tiki cocktail has to be every bit as on-point as the taste does. The aesthetic, theme and booze all collide in a perfectly fun way when it comes to any of the powerful, fruity 4 Kahunas cocktails served in their shark mugs. We love sipping right out of the shark's mouth, but the little drizzle of red syrup trailing from the open mouth is the drama we desire.