Best Fried Chicken

Brick and Bones is a dive bar with a small kitchen that pushes out fried chicken that will change your life. First, the chicken rests in a brine of rich Mexican spices including japones, piquin, cayenne and morita peppers, honey, salt and garlic. Then it's deep fried, creating a crust that hugs the meat and offers a light snap. The owners recently expanded to Rowlett and also offer a wide delivery area (especially since Dallas Police Department has choked off access to the restaurant on weekends). The mac and cheese ain't no slouch either.