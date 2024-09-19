 Best Fried Chicken 2024 | Brick and Bones | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Fried Chicken

Brick and Bones

Mike Brooks

Brick and Bones is a dive bar with a small kitchen that pushes out fried chicken that will change your life. First, the chicken rests in a brine of rich Mexican spices including japones, piquin, cayenne and morita peppers, honey, salt and garlic. Then it's deep fried, creating a crust that hugs the meat and offers a light snap. The owners recently expanded to Rowlett and also offer a wide delivery area (especially since Dallas Police Department has choked off access to the restaurant on weekends). The mac and cheese ain't no slouch either.

Best Fusion Food

Cris and John

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Cris and John, which opened in a small strip mall in 2017, is a wonderfully playful fusion of Vietnamese and Mexican street food, the brainchild of Cristina Mendez and John Pham. The phorrito, their take on a deconstructed bowl of pho inside a flour tortilla that is served with a side of pho broth for dipping, is perhaps the most popular offering, but don't overlook the birria tacos, bao buns or chicken wings. It also offers several $35–$60 platters for those of us with low impulse control who want to try it all.

Best Burger

Burger Schmurger

Sean Welch

The Schmurger at Burger Schmurger is without a doubt the best burger in Dallas. Using an 80/20 mix of ground beef, the double patties are smashed thin on the grill and topped with sliced American cheese that melts and oozes perfectly. It is then garnished with house-brined dill pickles and thinly sliced grilled onions before being placed on a toasted buttery bun that has a generous spread of homemade burger sauce. The crispy edges of the meat and the hint of onion flavor melt in your mouth. If you like to spice things up, order a side of habanero mustard sauce and pour a little on the burger. But make sure you have an ice-cold beverage handy.

Best Breakfast Burritos

Los Primos Tacos and More

Angie Quebedeaux

If you're looking for the ultimate bang-for-your-buck breakfast burrito, look no further than Los Primos Tacos and More, just a few miles northwest of the Medical District. There you can indulge in a super stuffed breakfast burrito filled with scrambled eggs, beans and cheese and your choice of potatoes, ham, sausage, chorizo, Mexicana, bacon or machacado. While you wait, they give you a complimentary cup of savory fideo noodle soup to warm your belly. Be sure to top your burrito with some of the habanero salsa.

Best New Style of Pizza to Hit Dallas

Fortunate Son

Angie Quebedeaux

Just hitting the Dallas pizza scene this year is a new iteration of pizza called New Haven-style pizza, thanks to Fortunate Son, which recently opened in Garland. New Haven-style pizza, or "apizza," is known for its thin, charred crust, and Fortunate Son achieves this by using a special dough recipe and baking the pizzas in a high-temperature oven. Our favorites are the white clam pizza topped with fresh clams, garlic and grated cheese, and the Meatzilla, which is loaded with pepperoni, Calabrese sausage, Italian sausage, Texas wagyu meatballs, pancetta, mozzarella, ricotta, spicy honey and Calabrian chiles. It's a carnivore's dream come true.

  • 500 Main St, Garland, Map

Best Barbecue Before the Rooster Crows

Meat U Anywhere

Angie Quebedeaux

Meat U Anywhere has earned its reputation as the best barbecue spot to visit before the rooster crows, thanks to its unique offering of delicious, authentic Texas barbecue starting as early as 6 a.m. This early opening time caters to the morning crowd, making it a go-to destination for the breakfast barbecue lovers, early risers and those looking to kick start their day with a hearty, flavorful meal. Alongside the mouth-watering brisket, ribs and sausage, Meat U Anywhere offers a range of homemade sides and sauces as well as smoked meat breakfast tacos. A commitment to excellence and early bird service set it apart as a premier barbecue destination.

Best Bakery

La Casita Bakeshop

Chris Wolfgang
Kouign amann

La Casita was a finalist for Outstanding Bakery in the 2024 James Beard Awards and we, too, have a huge crush on this Richardson bakery. Stellar croissants and pastries put them on the map in Dallas, but now there is a full monthly menu with unique creations and a full-on brunch menu. Preorders are essential to get your hands on a churro cruffin.

Best Boiled Crawfish

Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse

Born and bred in Cajun country (Lafayette, Louisiana) Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse is a family-owned business that has been serving the Dallas area delicious Gulf seafood and crawfish for the last 35 years. It's best known for its boiled crawfish, which is sourced directly from Louisiana, ensuring they are plump, tender and bursting with flavor. They are boiled with a blend of Cajun spices, garlic and other secret ingredients, creating a harmonious explosion of flavors. For those who want an extra kick of zest and fire, we recommend ordering it with the "turbo" seasoning sprinkled on top.

Best Chicken Wings

Bad Chicken

Kathy Tran

If you're a wing enthusiast, look no further than Bad Chicken. These wings are slow-smoked and then flash-fried, resulting in tender, juicy meat without greasiness. With 26 flavors to choose from, including traditional buffalo styles and unique options like sweet pepper jelly, hot honey habanero, sweet Thai and Texas dust, there's something for everyone. And try some of the 20-plus choices of dipping sauces, which range from peanut butter and jelly to marshmallow sauce and white BBQ. If bone-in chicken wings are not your thing, check out the boneless nuggets, bowls, salads and sandwiches. If it involves a bird, Bad Chicken has it.

Best Desserts

Parigi

Lauren Drewes Daniels
A blueberry apple dessert topped with ice cream

The Blob at Parigi's might be the most iconic dessert in Dallas and lives somewhere between a mousse, a warm brownie and euphoria. Order it warm (duh) with a scoop of ice cream on top (for that hot meets cold experience). You can also order the half and half, which nets you peach cobbler. The great thing about Parigi's dessert menu is that the pie and cake offerings are updated weekly so everything is always fresh and new. It's hard to pass the siren call of The Blob, but we trust you can sort it out (and get two desserts).

