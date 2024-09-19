Best Fried Chicken

The Schmurger at Burger Schmurger is without a doubt the best burger in Dallas. Using an 80/20 mix of ground beef, the double patties are smashed thin on the grill and topped with sliced American cheese that melts and oozes perfectly. It is then garnished with house-brined dill pickles and thinly sliced grilled onions before being placed on a toasted buttery bun that has a generous spread of homemade burger sauce. The crispy edges of the meat and the hint of onion flavor melt in your mouth. If you like to spice things up, order a side of habanero mustard sauce and pour a little on the burger. But make sure you have an ice-cold beverage handy.