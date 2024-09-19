Best Mediterranean

A historic house on North Zang Boulevard that has been in and out of development deals for years has finally been repurposed into a Mediterranean restaurant from the same folks who brought us Selda Mediterranean Grill in North Dallas. Focusing primarily on Turkish-inspired fare, The Mayor's House by Selda offers several dining areas, including an outside wraparound porch as well as a second-floor balcony, that are eclectically decorated and staged, providing a relaxed and warm atmosphere in which to dine. The kababs and hummus are all on point, and the Turkish tea expertly served, but the lavas puffy bread, hot and still steaming fresh from the oven, is the chef's kiss here.