Best Movie Theater Snacks

In a world of full-service dine-in theaters, the Angelika still has a humble concession counter where food and drinks are ordered and then schlepped by customers to their seats. It may be old fashioned in that regard (much to the relief of people who don't like their movie interrupted by servers), but the selection of snacks is more cutting edge than your standard bucket of popcorn. The cafe offers gourmet sandwiches, cookies and a full bar with a broad selection of wine, beer and craft cocktails.