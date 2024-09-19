Best New Restaurant

The first Haraz Coffee House opened in Irving, and recently another opened in Plano. Here they serve cardamon-scented lattes and honeycomb bread. Be sure to request Haraz spice to your coffee or latte, adding a slightly exotic flavor to your drink. The star of the show at this Yemini coffee shop are the milk cakes, which are light and fluffy milk-soaked cakes in pistachio, rose and saffron. The Turkish mosaic cake is wonderful as well. The place is packed on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

10009 N. MacArthur Blvd., No. 101, Irving, and 4341 14th St., No. 300, Plano