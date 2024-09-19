 Best New Restaurant 2024 | Radici | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best New Restaurant

Radici

Alison McLean

It's safe to say most of Dallas was keen to try chef Tiffany Derry's latest restaurant, Radici, and when the doors finally opened in May, we weren't disappointed. Located next to Derry's much-lauded Roots Southern Table, Radici brings Derry's takes on classic Italian with a wood-charred twist. Between co-owner Tom Foley's Italian heritage and Derry's long history of cooking Italian cuisine, Radici has hit its mark. Our first look led us to culinary delights such as coniglio alla gricia (casarecce pasta with braised rabbit and pork) and braciole di masala pork chop that showcased how open flame cooking and Italian can blend together with panache.

Best Chef

R.J. Yoakum, Georgie

Courtesy of Georgie

Originally a partnership with celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Georgie leaned on the high-end steakhouse theme when it opened in 2019. But owner Stephan Courseau quietly ended his partnership with Stone last year and handed the reins to R.J. Yoakum, most recently of Thomas Keller's French Laundry. At Georgie, Yoakum has revamped the menu, leaning on his French techniques as well as a willingness to break rules. New takes on classic dishes are paired with inventive flavor combinations, plated with a style that's worthy of the buzz among Dallas' dining media. Yoakum still claims to be learning and striving to make Georgie better, but we're wowed by the technique and creativity he's brought to the table.

Best Diner

Chubby's

Nick Reynolds

Since 1987 Chubby's has been pushing out tall stacks of pancakes alongside chicken-fried steak, which is folded in half so it fits on the plate. The home-style fare far surpasses typical chain diners, keeping regulars coming to its two locations (Lake Highlands and South Oak Cliff). Go for a stack of banana nut pancakes with walnuts, biscuits and gravy or buttered grits. The menu is huge, and there's something for everyone, but the chicken-fried steak is a must.

Best Late-Night Grub

Plomo Quesadillas

Nick Reynolds

You're in the Lower Greenville/Knox-Henderson district, and time has faded from evening to the wee hours of the morning. You went through a parade of cocktails, and now you're starving. We've all been there. This is where Plomo comes in. Plomo, open until 4 a.m. on weekends, doles out a smorgasbord of after-hours, munchies-curing, specialty quesadillas, many named for notorious drug lords. Take the Escobar, for example: Stuffed with rib eye, melted Jack, avocado, elote and pickled red onion. Or the El Chapo, made of piquant pork chorizo, Jack, pico, pickled radish and cilantro. But our favorite may very well be the Vasquez, which has Caribbean jerk chicken, mango, jalapeños, pickled red onion, salsa verde and sriracha. And be sure to order your quesadillas "dirty."

Best Burger

Burger Schmurger

Sean Welch

The Schmurger at Burger Schmurger is without a doubt the best burger in Dallas. Using an 80/20 mix of ground beef, the double patties are smashed thin on the grill and topped with sliced American cheese that melts and oozes perfectly. It is then garnished with house-brined dill pickles and thinly sliced grilled onions before being placed on a toasted buttery bun that has a generous spread of homemade burger sauce. The crispy edges of the meat and the hint of onion flavor melt in your mouth. If you like to spice things up, order a side of habanero mustard sauce and pour a little on the burger. But make sure you have an ice-cold beverage handy.

Best Specialty Lattes

Hola Café

Each season, all of Oak Cliff anticipates the old favorites and exciting newcomers of Hola Café´s specialty drinks. Owner Jeniffer Ávila is a wizard behind the espresso machine with her banana, tiramisu and red velvet lattes that only come around once a year. The fortune cookie latte, banana matcha and marshmallow fluff mochas are other perfect excuses to turn Hola into your go-to coffee shop. Not that you would need one, anyway. People mark their calendars for these bad boys, and soon you will too.

Best Arabic Cafe

Haraz Coffee House

Anisha Holla

The first Haraz Coffee House opened in Irving, and recently another opened in Plano. Here they serve cardamon-scented lattes and honeycomb bread. Be sure to request Haraz spice to your coffee or latte, adding a slightly exotic flavor to your drink. The star of the show at this Yemini coffee shop are the milk cakes, which are light and fluffy milk-soaked cakes in pistachio, rose and saffron. The Turkish mosaic cake is wonderful as well. The place is packed on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

10009 N. MacArthur Blvd., No. 101, Irving, and 4341 14th St., No. 300, Plano

Best Restaurant Doing Good

Norma's Cafe

Norma's Cafe

Norma's has been attracting fans of home cooking since 1956. For more than 30 years on Thanksgiving, the Oak Cliff restaurant has been opened to people who can't afford a dinner, and the line is down the block. For its anniversary this year it offered plates of chicken-fried steak and slices for cake for $1.85, prices from the year it opened. The proceeds, $12,500, were donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas.

