Best Place to Eat, Drink and Play Mini Golf

PopStroke is a Tiger Woods-partnered luxury mini-golf affair with two state-of-the-art 18-hole courses, a full-service restaurant with dishes made from scratch, an ice cream parlor, a playground and a lively sports bar that serves craft beers, premium spirits and meticulously crafted cocktails. Need a margarita to get your head right as you come down the back nine? No problem, just order from the PopStroke app and they'll bring it to you as you play. As for food, it skews toward high-end here, as you'll find seared ahi tuna, tuna tartare, hummus platters and citrus-marinated chimichurri steaks. We've come a long way since the Putt-Putt days (sorry, Putt-Putt).