Best Restaurant Doing Good

Norma's Cafe

Norma's Cafe

Norma's has been attracting fans of home cooking since 1956. For more than 30 years on Thanksgiving, the Oak Cliff restaurant has been opened to people who can't afford a dinner, and the line is down the block. For its anniversary this year it offered plates of chicken-fried steak and slices for cake for $1.85, prices from the year it opened. The proceeds, $12,500, were donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas.

Best Biscuits and Gravy

Stewart's

Danielle Beller

First of all, to the sweet crew at Stewart's: Sorry we've told everyone about the amazing breakfast at your quiet little abode. Lying low in an industrial park in Irving, Stewart's decor is simple and charming, and the breakfast burritos with homemade tortillas are satisfying, but it's the biscuits and gravy ingeniously served in a cup that has us hustling over in the morning. Be sure to add bacon or sausage to the top because if you're going to do it, do it right. Stewart's is only open weekdays only from 5:15 a.m. to noon.

Best Patio

Paradiso Cafe

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Paradiso's recently renovated patio certainly claims a top spot on the list of must-visit sites in the Dallas summertime. The coastal Mediterranean restaurant's central courtyard space boasts a grand allure, studded with colorful umbrellas, seating and a central fountain that just calls for pictures. Drop by for weekend brunch, when views are complemented by biscuits and gravy or the signature apricot-ricotta French toast, or at dinnertime, when the wood-fired pizza selection and handmade pastas make their debut. Unwind with $16 all-day cocktails, all while appreciating the quiet chatter and light music of the patio space.

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

Ali Baba

Anisha Holla

There's certainly a good reason for the almost never-ending line outside the doors of Ali Baba from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. throughout the week (or 11–3 on weekends). That's when the 25-year-old Lebanese restaurant serves its renowned all-you-can-eat lunch. For only $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends, the buffet has become known for its royal spread of Middle Eastern staples. For the amateur diner, it's an almost-overwhelming sight; self-serve plates are stacked high throughout the establishment, and huge trays are refilled every few minutes with freshly cooked kebabs, falafels, salads, dips and more. Don't leave without sampling the pita breads, baked in an open-fire oven behind the counter, or the signature rice pudding, which loyal Ali Baba patrons swear by. Just arrive earlier rather than later to make the most of the dine-in experience. Food is unlimited, but time isn't.

Best Boba

The Alley

Anisha Holla

Fresh-cooked tapioca balls, artfully ombréd drinks and vibey lounge space are hallmarks of Alley Boba, which has locations in Garland and Plano. The Taiwan-based bubble tea shop, originally the creative vision of graphic designer Mao Ting Chiu, first gained Instagram fame for its characteristic decor and photographable lounge space, but more recently has earned rightful acclaim for its bubble teas, complete with a warm scoop of some of the chewiest tapioca balls we've tried in the area. Loyalists swear by The Alley's signature purple rice drink, a tangy yogurt base that's sweetened with pockets of sticky purple rice, or the brown sugar creme brulee boba, streaked with brown sugar swirl and textured with fluffy mounds of egg pudding. Browse through safe choices on the hard-to-miss "top 5" menu while munching on the signature croissant-waffles, decorated in fluffy chantilly cream and sprinkled in sugar.

Best Thing to Eat at the Dallas Farmers Market

La 57

Anisha Holla

La 57 started as a small Farmers Market stand, but pastry chef Laura Gomez's baking hobby quickly turned into a sensation, now boasting its own permanent storefront inside the Dallas Farmers Market. The bakery, named after Gomez's childhood route to her hometown in Mexico, is best known for its rotating selection of sweet pastries, savory Danish pastries and (most notably) social-media-trending circle croissants. Inventive options like a goat cheese truffle Danish sell out sooner in the day than familiar staples like the chocolate croissant, although all are just as artfully prepared. It's little surprise that an early-morning line trails out the door, packed with patrons hungry to get a taste of Gomez's ultra-flaky, indulgently buttery and lightly caramelized pastries.

Best Pancakes

La Casita

Chris Wolfgang
Kouign amann

It's tough to find pancakes fluffier than those at La Casita, Dallas' very own James-Beard-nominated bakery that recently began its venture into brunch. La Casita first earned acclaim for pastry chef Marisca Trejos' crunchy, flaky and all-around buttery pastries, each inspired by her Hispanic heritage. But the brunch menu quickly caught up in acclaim. Salsa-soaked chilaquiles, loaded sourdough sandwiches and coffee-soaked French toast are all award-worthy, but of particular interest to us are the banana praline pancakes. This must-try stack of two thick pancakes, cooked souffle-style, boasts an addicting fluff, an almost-perfect backdrop for the crunchy pecan-praline compote drizzle on top. The two-stack is adorned with bruleed banana halves on top for an indulgent mix of soft, crunchy, nutty and sweet. Portion size is big, but we advise against sharing. Each bite into syrup-soaked pancakes only adds to the temptation for another.

Best Taste of Argentina

La Boca Gelato

Anisha Holla

Much like in soccer, Argentine ice cream scores like no other. (Just ask the founder of Talenti, who built a retail empire following an Argentine helado recipe). And there's no greater treat than having it delivered, as is tradition on a Buenos Aires summer night. If you fall outside the 30-mile radius for delivery (check the website), go visit a friend and casually order it for dessert, even if you sort of hate your friend; it's that good. La Boca, named after a famously colorful BA neighborhood, has mastered Argentine-style ice cream to creamy perfection. The customer service is unparalleled, and La Boca will even throw in soccer-themed stickers of the flag and of the GOAT Messi's jersey or add a generous new flavor sample with your order. The chocolate-chip dulce de leche flavor is as sexy as tango, but sign up for emails to get the scoop on La Boca's seasonal and latest flavors.

Best Sandwich Shop

Weinberger's Deli

We have a bit of a one-track mind when it comes to delis. Got a good muffuletta? Then the rest of the menu could be rocks and broken glass on a roll and we wouldn't kick. Luckily, Weinberger's Deli on Main Street in downtown Grapevine does way better than that. It serves up a muffuletta that rivals the original found at Central Market & Deli in New Orleans' French Quarter. No, really and truly. And if a muffuletta is not your bag (you Philistine), you're in luck. Somehow, this little corner shop stores enough meats, cheese, condiments and sides to support a massive menu of originals and every classic sandwich imaginable, along with dogs, sausages, gyros and a lean Italian beef so good it would make a homesick Chicagoan cry ... if Chicagoans ever cried. That's only natural, seeing as the Grapevine deli is an outpost of an original string of delis born in the Windy City in 1952.

