Best State Fair Hack

It's tough to find pancakes fluffier than those at La Casita, Dallas' very own James-Beard-nominated bakery that recently began its venture into brunch. La Casita first earned acclaim for pastry chef Marisca Trejos' crunchy, flaky and all-around buttery pastries, each inspired by her Hispanic heritage. But the brunch menu quickly caught up in acclaim. Salsa-soaked chilaquiles, loaded sourdough sandwiches and coffee-soaked French toast are all award-worthy, but of particular interest to us are the banana praline pancakes. This must-try stack of two thick pancakes, cooked souffle-style, boasts an addicting fluff, an almost-perfect backdrop for the crunchy pecan-praline compote drizzle on top. The two-stack is adorned with bruleed banana halves on top for an indulgent mix of soft, crunchy, nutty and sweet. Portion size is big, but we advise against sharing. Each bite into syrup-soaked pancakes only adds to the temptation for another.