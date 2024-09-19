Best State Fair Hack

Much like in soccer, Argentine ice cream scores like no other. (Just ask the founder of Talenti, who built a retail empire following an Argentine helado recipe). And there's no greater treat than having it delivered, as is tradition on a Buenos Aires summer night. If you fall outside the 30-mile radius for delivery (check the website), go visit a friend and casually order it for dessert, even if you sort of hate your friend; it's that good. La Boca, named after a famously colorful BA neighborhood, has mastered Argentine-style ice cream to creamy perfection. The customer service is unparalleled, and La Boca will even throw in soccer-themed stickers of the flag and of the GOAT Messi's jersey or add a generous new flavor sample with your order. The chocolate-chip dulce de leche flavor is as sexy as tango, but sign up for emails to get the scoop on La Boca's seasonal and latest flavors.