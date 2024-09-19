Best Cannabis Business Attorney

For her work in the CBD industry, Forbes once called cannabis attorney Chelsie Spencer the "rare friendly face in the midst of a cutthroat CBD hurricane" and "the person you want on speed dial when things turn sour." She represents cannabis dispensaries, growers, processors, manufacturers and retailers. Recognized as a super lawyer in cannabis by Thompson Reuters, she's president of the Texas Hemp Legal Fund. Spencer also serves as chair of the International Cannabis Bar Association's Amicus Committee and as vice president on the board of directors for the Texas Cannabis Council. Spencer has helped state and federal lawmakers draft legislation around cannabis.