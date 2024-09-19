Best Cannabis Business Attorney

This might be news to you, but the Lone Star State does in fact have a medical marijuana program. Sure, the program is heavily restricted, limited to low-THC edibles, but, hey, we've got one. Texas Original is one of three marijuana businesses in the state licensed to participate in its medical marijuana program, the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP). You have to have a qualifying condition to participate in TCUP. If you do, you'll want to take a gander at Texas Original's offerings. They've got THC beverages, tinctures, gummies and chocolates to choose from with varying levels of THC. With several pickup spots in North Texas, if you've got a prescription, you might want to just go ahead and bring it to Texas Original. They'll fix you right up.