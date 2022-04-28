10 Best Concerts of the Week: Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Deftones and More

This is a big concert week in North Texas with all 10 of the concerts on this list coming from legends in each of their genres. Indie rock band My Morning Jacket kicks of the week in Deep Ellum, touring its first album in six years, while '80s rock god Bon Jovi plays American Airlines Center. On Friday, Hot Chip throws a funky dance party at the House of Blues, and ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead blows the lid off of Trees. Things pop over the weekend with bedroom-pop artist Homeshake making The Studio at The Factory swoon on Saturday, and pop superstar Justin Bieber brings the Justice tour to the AAC on Sunday. On Monday, alt-metal icon Deftones makes its way through Irving, and on one of the most concert-heavy Tuesdays we've seen in a while, hard rock band The Cult, pop-punk band The Offspring and indie singer-songwriter Snail Mail all play separate stages across Dallas.
My Morning Jacket
7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St., $59 at axs.com
Kentucky band My Morning Jacket has always been big on creating soundscapes that sound something in between atmospheric indie rock melodies and psychedelic jam band breakdowns. The band's big sound is the perfect canvas for a powerful vocalist like Jim James, whose resonant voice is as beautiful as it is chilling. My Morning Jacket made its critical breakthrough in 2005 with the release of Z. That album set the mark by which all other My Morning Jacket albums have been judged, thanks to the work of producer John Leckie, who lent the skills he developed working with Pink Floyd and Radiohead to Z's expansive sound. Last year, the band got together to record its first album of completely new material since 2015's The Waterfall. The self-titled album showcases the band at peak performance, creating the lush music they have always been known for.
Bon Jovi
8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at American Airlines Canter, 2500 Victory Ave., $29.50+ at ticketmaster.com
It's been nearly a decade since Bon Jovi's iconic guitarist Richie Sambora departed the band for unspecified personal reasons, but the band is far from living on a prayer. Since Sambora's departure, the band that famously merged glam-metal with pop-rock in the mid-'80s has released three new albums that demonstrate exactly why it has lasted so long. Also of note is that for this tour, Bon Jovi chose the opening acts for select shows based on a contest. For the band's Dallas date, pop-rock band Northlake was chosen to open the show. Northlake is a band that started revving its engines hard during the pandemic with a sound that fuses Harry Styles' pop prowess with the post-grunge sounds of the early '00s. It's an incredible opportunity for the young band whose lead singer, Austin Deloach, was living out of his car just over a year ago.
Hot Chip
7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $16.25+ at livenation.com
English synthpop band Hot Chip had been around for nearly a decade before "Ready for the Floor" hit U.S. airwaves and launched the band with a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2008. The band had been a moderate success in the U.K. with the 2006 release The Warning. With songs like "Over and Over" and "Boy from School," they established themselves as a successor to New Order thanks to Hot Chip's working class spirit, sang to the tune of an art school rhythm. The 2010s saw four releases by the band, each one diving deeper into the the indietronica and dance world and earning them more accolades. Earlier this month, the band announced that their eighth studio album, Freakout/Release, will be released in August, but Hot Chip is on tour in support of that album's funk-inspired lead single, "Down." London indie-pop band FRIEDBERG will provide the opening support.
...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead
8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Trees, 2707 Elm St., $16 at axs.com
Post-hardcore band ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, or, for the the sake of brevity, Trail of Dead, formed in 1994 when longtime friends Jason Reece and Conrad Keely left their old music projects behind in Olympia and moved to Austin to play as a duo. Since the band's earliest days, Reece and Keely have traded guitar, drum and vocal duties between songs both on recordings and live performances, and for nearly three decades, the duo have worked with over a dozen different musicians to help fill out their sound. The band recruited its current lineup for its 2020 release X: The Godless Void and Other Stories and its upcoming release XI: Bleed Here Now. The new album, due out June 10, was mixed with quadraphonic sound to heighten the full listening experience. The album will also feature guest appearances from Amanda Palmer and Spoon's Britt Daniel.
Homeshake
8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at The Studio at The Factory, 2727 Canton St., $25+ at axs.com
Peter Sagar has been releasing music on his own as Homeshake since 2013, when he left Mac DeMarco's touring band. His third full-length studio album, Fresh Air, was released in 2017 with similar electronic R&B sounds to his previous two albums. Different from his earlier work, however, is the inclusion of yacht rock and super synth pop influences. Homeshake's lo-fi recording and aesthetic adds to his charm as a bedroom pop artist with a sound reminiscent of the laziest Sunday mornings when even brunch feels like a step too far out of the house. Homeshake's latest album, Under the Weather, was released in September 2021 and drew from the artist's experiences in isolation during the pandemic lockdown. Mixed together with the familiar grooves and peaceful tempo are the sounds of life at home, such as a spoon stirring a coffee mug. Sleepy electrofunk artist Salami Rose Joe Louis opens the show.
Justin Bieber
7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at American Airlines Canter, 2500 Victory Ave., $238+ at ticketmaster.com
It's crazy to think that at 28 years old, pop singer Justin Bieber has been at it for over a decade now. Like many children who grew up in the public eye, Bieber has certainly had his share of controversies over the years, being open about the depression and anxiety that comes with not being able to make one false move in front of the paparazzi's omnipresent eyes. Still, Bieber has managed to consistently push the pop genre further with every release. Sure, the Recording Academy has showered the singer with Grammy Award nominations since the "Best New Artist" nom in 2011, but it is also of note that Bieber has only won two of the 22 awards for which he's been nominated. Since putting his "Belieber" days to rest, Bieber has approached pop music with an emotional honesty that doesn't buy into pop music's typical tropes. Instead, Bieber — and the production team he works with — has actually made pop music interesting.
Deftones
7 p.m. Monday, May 2, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., $200+ at livenation.com
In 1997, the music world was in a state of flux. Grunge had completely bitten the dust, and there was a real struggle in figuring out what would replace it. Post-grunge acts like Bush and Garbage became alternative radio favorites, artists like Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot where changing the look and feel of rap, boy bands like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys were releasing their first singles, but then there was Deftones. The band had been releasing demos and under-sung albums for nearly a decade by the time Around the Fur came out with its brazen lead single "My Own Summer (Shove It)," but that song hit at just the right time — a perfect mix of brooding, grunge vocals, unapologetic, heavy metal guitars and a chorus that absolutely anyone would want to sing along with for a little primal scream therapy. It's no wonder that, nearly 35 years since its formation, Deftones remains one of the most important bands in alt-metal.
The Cult
7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $55+ at livenation.com
Hard rock band The Cult has always been just a bit too hard to categorize. On the one hand, you've got an energetic band that knows how to rock out to the sound of Billy Duffy's guitar and put together a really catchy melody. On the other hand, there is always this underpinning darkness to the band that never felt forced or phony like when Mötley Crüe did it, but at the same time it's not exactly goth rock either. Perhaps its singer Ian Astbury's commanding baritone voice that brings a shadow over the band, managing to bring all of his influence Jim Morrison's darkness without the pretentious brooding. The Cult is now in its third era as a band after being a highly sought-after rock act in the late-'80s and early-'90s, a short-lived reunion project in 2001 and a band that is expanding the atmosphere and spirituality of hard rock today by returning to the band's post-punk origins.
The Offspring
8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., $39.50+ at ticketmaster.com
When pop punk band The Offspring released its third album, Smash, in April 1994 everything changed for punk rock music. Green Day had released its breakthrough album Dookie just two months prior, but it wasn't until August 1994 that "Basket Case" would get the airplay that made that record such a huge success. Offspring's "Come Out And Play" had come out that March and was an immediate radio hit. For what was really still a small record label in the early-'90s, Epitaph Records earned its very first gold and platinum plaques with Smash. Bands such as Rancid, NOFX and Pennywise were all labelmates with The Offspring at the time, and without the success of Smash, it's hard to say where any of those bands would be now. Though the band has never been able to match the success or impact of its iconic album, they continue to be incredibly entertaining.
Snail Mail
8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at The Studio at The Factory, 2727 Canton St., $25 at axs.com
Twenty-two-year-old indie rocker Lindsay Jordan started recording under the moniker Snail Mail when she was only 15. Her self-released, debut EP, Sticki, was enough to land the artist her first show at Baltimore's Unregistered Nurse, where she impressed one of the later acts, D.C. post-punk band Priests, so much that they recruited Jordan to their label Sister Polygon Records and put out her second EP, Habit. But it was Snail Mail's first full length, Lush, that changed everything for the young singer. Met with universal acclaim for its dreamy music and deeply complex vocals, Lush was hailed as an indie-rock masterpiece and found its way onto many, many year-end, best of lists. Somehow, Jordan avoided the dreaded sophomore slump when 2021 saw the release of her second full-length, Valentine, which flirted a bit with pop synthesizers but showed Snail Mail to be as great a songwriter as ever.