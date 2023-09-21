10 Best Concerts of the Week: Beyoncé, Jelly Roll, Corey Taylor and More

This is a week of favorites, both national and local, and in the case of Beyoncé, a little of both. The pop superstar will help kick off the concert week on Thursday, playing the first home-state show on her Renaissance World Tour. For those craving something a little louder and more chaotic, Escape From The Zoo will be playing in Deep Ellum the same night, and for those wishing for something more contemplative, Beth Orton plays Oak Cliff. On Friday, the English and Spanish singing rock band, The Mavericks, plays Downtown Dallas. Saturday will have the week's toughest decisions when local favorites Jack Ingram, Reverend Horton Heat and Slobberbone square off against national sensation Jelly Roll. On Monday, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor plays a solo show at House of Blues, and closing out the week, The Rustic celebrates 10 years with Texas country singer Pat Green.

Escape From The Zoo

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $20 at seetickets.us



Houston-based thrash-punk band Escape From The Zoo plays Thursday night at Three Links in Deep Ellum with local support from punk band Holy Locust. The band's latest album, Countin' Cards, is a fast and loud album that is just as good for moshing as it is for thinking and feeling. It was created after months of intense self-reflection brought on by the events of 2020. Those months of introspection, coinciding with singer Jesse Sendejas' decision to get sober right before the pandemic, lay the groundwork for deeply existential lyrics that question the political and social constructs that govern our lives. Rather than partaking in punk rock's long history of didacticism in political and social matters, Escape From The Zoo instead focuses on the personal struggle of simply existing in modern times.

Beth Orton

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. $36+ at prekindle.com



In the early '90s, Beth Orton was a young folk artist in England's bustling electronic music scene. She had just lost her mother and had spent some time in Thailand studying and living with Buddhist nuns. When she returned home, her original voice found an audience in both electronic and folk circles. Orton's guitar could charm any coffee house, but it also made for a great addition to works by electronic artists Chemical Brothers and Andrew Weatherall. For three decades now, Orton's music has toed the line between folk and electronic music, embracing the deep introspection of folk music and the otherworldliness of electronica. The result is a sound that is fragile and bold, meditating on life's biggest questions, but never so egotistical as to provide answers. Orton's intimate show in Oak Cliff will have local support from Pneumatic Tubes, a side project of Jesse Chandler from Midlake, and Mercury Rev.

Beyoncé

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way. $150+ at seatgeek.com



All summer long, pop superstar Beyoncé has been touring Europe, Canada and the rest of the U.S. But now, after four months of touring and almost a year of waiting since it was first teased, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour will finally be making its first stop in the singer's home state. We've all seen plenty of images and videos of Beyoncé's concert online to know that this concert will be nothing short of spectacular — from its stage setup to its costuming to the singer's massive 30+ song, career-spanning setlist. It's all going down on the largest stage in North Texas, which has been sold out for some time now, but verified resale tickets are still available starting at $150 to stand in the fan zones of AT&T Stadium. Due to the size and scale of the concert, there is no opening act for the show, just three hours of nonstop Beyoncé that will keep you talking about it for years to come.

The Mavericks

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. $40+ at axs.com



Founded in 1989 by frontman Raul Malo, The Mavericks straddle the thin line that divides the country, rock and Americana genres. For the last three decades, the band has also incorporated elements of Tejano music into its overall sound, but in 2020, The Mavericks released their first album in Spanish, En Español. Friday evening, The Mavericks bring a multicultural and dynamic live show to the Majestic Theatre downtown. Longtime Mavericks fans and Latin music lovers alike have responded positively to the new album. It debuted at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Latin Pop Album chart and found its way onto NPR's and Rolling Stone's year-end, best-of lists. At the show, The Mavericks plan to play songs from the new album as well as many of their greatest hits. Singer Raul Malo is also known for playing unexpected covers during the band's live sets.

Jack Ingram

5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. Free



Texas roots singer-songwriter Jack Ingram has been a favorite around these parts since the early '90s. As a musician, Ingram has been honored by the Academy of Country Music with awards for both Top New Male Artist and Song of the Year. He's also the host of Texas Music Scene, the syndicated TV show featuring Texas-based artists in over 80 markets. Ingram's most recent project, The Marfa Tapes, was released in 2021 and saw the singer collaborating with fellow Texas songwriters Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert. That release was up for Best Country Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards but lost to Chris Stapleton's Starting Over. Ingram will be playing along with Mark Chesnutt and others at Do Good Fest Texas, a free outdoor concert at Levitt Pavilion Arlington to benefit Parkland Health’s Pediatric Behavioral Health Program in support of youth mental health.

Jelly Roll

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave. $121+ at livenation.com



As hip-hop began exploring its softer, confessional side, and country music embraced electronic elements like the clap track, it makes sense that an artist would emerge from this time with the ability to perfectly blend hip-hop and country music into a seamless work of art. Jelly Roll has been at it since 2004, but only recently is he seeing the fruits of his labor. At the age of 16, Jelly Roll began drawing inspiration from other rappers in Memphis and selling mixtapes out of his car. Jelly Roll's music never transcended the R&B label until A Beautiful Disaster was released on the eve of the pandemic lockdowns. By November 2021, the artist was invited to play the Grand Ole Opry. Earlier this year, Jelly Roll released Whitsitt Chapel, which went to No. 1 on Billboard's rock chart, No. 2 on its country chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. His Backroad Baptism Tour will see opening support from Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers.

The Reverend Horton Heat

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $30+ at prekindle.com



As far as North Texas music favorites go, it really doesn't get much bigger than Reverend Horton Heat. Since 1986, the man, the band and the legend have represented North Texas with pride while recording for prominent indie labels such as Sub Pop and Victory Records and finding a way onto the Billboard charts with every release since 1994's Interscope Records release Liquor in the Front, Poker in the Back. Principal members Jim Heath (guitar) and Jimbo Wallace (upright bass) have played together since 1989, keeping the Reverend Horton Heat name going with every new drummer. This Saturday, the band, with over 35 solid years of North Texas music history, takes to the stage on Lower Greenville with the equally legendary New York punk band, Fear.

Slobberbone

8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 23 & 24, Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., Denton. Sold out.



Denton's legendary alt-country band Slobberbone was born in a Park ‘n’ Go beer store parking lot in early 1992. Over the next four years, the band toured across Texas until releasing its first album Crow Pot Pie. Slobberbone would go on to release three more albums before ultimately calling it quits in the early 2000s and letting the legend live on. In 2016, the band released Bees and Seas: The Best of Slobberbone, which they regarded as more of a creative retrospective than a traditional "Best of" album. The album, complete with liner notes written by Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, was selected by the group as the best representation of what the band was and remains to this day. Slobberbone shows aren't exactly unheard of, but they definitely don't happen often. This is your chance to catch the band at its old stomping grounds for two nights in Denton.

Corey Taylor

6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. $45+ at livenation.com



Singer Corey Taylor is probably best known for the time he has spent behind the mask as the lead singer of heavy metal band Slipknot, which has been going strong for well over two decades now. Taylor also spent time serving his softer side, singing with hard rock band Stone Sour. When Stone Sour went on an indefinite hiatus in 2020, Taylor decided to take the Stone Sour model and make a solo career out of it, releasing CMFT that October and its follow-up, CMF2, last week. When a singer goes solo from a band, the result can be hit or miss, but in Taylor's case, it has been a definite hit. CMF2 is a celebration of all the different faces Taylor has worn, bringing them all together into one energetic album that shows him at his absolute best. Taylor comes to town with British electronic rock duo and nü metal revivalists WARGASM and the genre-bending alternative rocker Luna Aura.

Pat Green

7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. $27 at prekindle.com



On Wednesday, Dallas' home for good eats and great music toasts to a decade of fun. To celebrate the occasion, The Rustic has booked iconic Texas singer-songwriter Pat Green for the evening. Last summer, Green released his first album since 2015's Home. The new release, Miles and Miles of You, is marked by its maturity, but also its optimism and positivity. It's as if Green knew that in a world where there is so much negativity, the last thing people wanted was another cynical viewpoint. The Rustic will have drink specials going all night, as well as raffle giveaways from Rustic's partners Espolón and EIGHT Beer. As a bonus, the venue has also recruited legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman to be on hand to celebrate. Now that is certainly a celebration that should make anyone from Dallas happy.