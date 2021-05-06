10 Best Concerts of the Week: Pat Green, Mean Motor Scooter, Sarah Jaffe and More

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

The forecast calls for sunshine and warmer weather this weekend, and with more people getting vaccinated and more venues getting a lock on their COVID protocols, this seems like the perfect weekend to finally get out and do something if you haven't already. This weekend also sees the return of some regional favorites including Texas country artist Pat Green and the genre-bending, hometown favorite Sarah Jaffe. Also returning this week are free shows in Armoury D.E.'s back patio starring the clown princes of local rock 'n' roll known as The Infamists. What else does this weekend have in store for you? Here's where to start.

Pat Green

7 p.m., Thursday, May 6, at Lava Cantina The Colony, 5805 Grandscape Blvd., $15-$125 at eventbrite.com

Part of Lava Cantina's Grand Reopening Week, Pat Green returns to North Texas Thursday evening with a little help from up-and-coming Oklahoma singer Corey Kent. It's been a while since we've gotten a new album from Green, as he's only released a handful of singles since his 2015 release Home. His latest single "Leaving My Leaving" came out in late 2019, shortly before the pandemic turned the entire music industry upside down. So, while we may not have a new album to hold on to, it's clear that Green has plenty of material to keep the interest of old fans and new.

TryMore MOJO

7 p.m., Friday, May 7, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $16-$24 at prekindle.com

Electro-funk band TryMore MOJO has come a long way since clearing the room of Louie Louie's back in January 2019. In fact, just one year later they sold out Sundown at Granada for their first EP release First Contact. This Friday, the band takes their spacey soundscapes and heavy grooves next door for their first headlining performance at the Granada. Warming up the audience that night is jazz-hip hop fusion artist Kind Beats.

Mean Motor Scooter

7 p.m., Friday, May 7, at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., $0-$20 at prekindle.com

Fort Worth psychedelic garage punk quartet Mean Motor Scooter never really got to show us all it had after the Mr. Sophistication EP came out in May 2020. While they managed to play a show or two here and there over the course of this pandemic, the band members stuck mostly to writing, recording, making a couple of music videos and working together on a new project called Uncle Toasty. This Friday, the band comes to Tulips in full force with support from indie-pop girl rockers Ting Tang Tina and rock trio Cool Jacket.

Bruce Magnus

7:30 p.m., Friday, May 7, at GROWL Records, 509 E. Abram St., $5 at the door

Like many bands, the Southern rock-inspired band Bruce Magnus released an album last year but had nowhere to promote it really. Elevate is 11 tracks of pure rock 'n' roll drawing inspiration from everyone from Little Richard to ZZ Top. This is a band that is known to absolutely bring it to every performance no matter how many people are in attendance, so if you're wearing socks, prepare to have them sufficiently rocked off. Indie rockers Chancy open Friday night's show at GROWL Records in Arlington.

Fuera D'Servicio

8 p.m., Friday, May 7, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10 at seetickets.us

Spanish for "out of service," Fuera D'Servicio, a Fort Worth Spanish singing punk band, makes its triumphant return to the stage at Three Links this Friday night. Whether or not you speak Spanish, punk rock music is more about emotion and energy — something that Fuera D'Servicio has by the van-load. The band has also been known to play punk favorites with a Spanish translation. Filling out the bill that night are punk bands The Two Watts and Ex-Regrets, and the experimental psychedelic rock stylings of Chief Swiftwater.

Rosegarden Funeral Party

8 p.m., Friday, May 7, at Main at South Side, 1002 S. Main St., $7 at prekindle.com

Rosegarden Funeral Party has undergone something of a transition over the course of the pandemic. Still solidly rooted in the soil of post-punk, Rosegarden's sound has grown to accommodate the sounds of new wave in addition to their traditional Gothic approach. Releasing five cover songs from Danny Elfman, Peter Gabriel and others over the last several months, as well as a new song and video "Gates of Heaven" last month, the band is ready to return to the M.A.S.S. stage with show opener Ghoulsby.

The 40 Acre Mule

9 p.m., Friday, May 7, at Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., $15-$20 at prekindle.com

In coordination with the release of their new single, a cover of Chuck Berry's "Brown Eyed Handsome Man," The 40 Acre Mule is set to heat things up Friday night at Sundown at Granada. Known for putting on an engaging stage show rooted in the history of rhythm & blues, The 40 Acre Mule brings real roots rock swagger. The band has reportedly been in the studio putting the finishing touches on their sophomore album, a follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2019 debut Goodnight & Good Luck.

Sarah Jaffe

5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Saturday, May 8, at The Kessler, 1230 W Davis St., $28-$384 at prekindle.com

Never one to be defined by any genre, Sarah Jaffe's musical career has touched upon indie-folk, electro-pop, hip-hop and really just anything else she wants to do. Created in the grief of heartbreak, Jaffe's latest album SMUT, released back in October of 2019, displayed the songwriter's talent for mixing spatial ambient sounds with uplifting melodies and lyrics as she searched for a way to have fun again. Jaffe will play an early and late show Saturday evening at The Kessler with Medicine Man Revival's Keite Young opening each set.

Vandoliers

8 p.m., Saturday, May 8, at Love and War in Texas, 601 E. Plano Pkwy., Free

Alternative country in the purest sense of the term, Vandoliers was founded in 2015 after vocalist Joshua Fleming's fellow members in punk band The Phuss went their separate ways. Since then, Vandoliers have brought that punk rock ethos to the sounds of outlaw country from the '60s and '70s. Out of commission for most of 2020, no thanks to the pandemic, Vandoliers came roaring back in February with the release of their latest singles "Every Saturday Night" and "Waiting on a Train." Catch their free show at Love and War in Texas this Saturday night.

The Infamists

9 p.m., Saturday, May 8, at Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St., Free

The Infamists know how to have a good time. For a band of guys who don't take themselves too seriously, they have been cranking out some serious rock 'n' roll with unflinching consistency, whether there's a global pandemic going on or not. Their Saturday night show at Armoury D.E. is free, but there is limited space and it is first-come, first-serve. You'll want to get there early to see psych-rockers King Clam and post-punkers Primo Danger anyway.