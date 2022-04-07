10 Best Concerts of the Week: Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube, Jazmine Sullivan, Journey and More

It's been one full year since we brought back the "10 Best Concerts of the Week" column after the pandemic had us wondering if we'd ever see live music again. While the road certainly hasn't been a smooth one with so many cancellations and postponements happening at the last second, it is nice to create a list of artists such as those on the roster this week and see that things really have (almost) gotten back to normal. What we have here is a concert week with a Texas music icon, a rising R&B superstar, indisputable hip-hop legends, indie-rock greats, local heroes, a Latin country band, experimental music, a pop star, the ultimate '80s classic rock band and more. This is the kind of concert week for which we waited a whole pandemic.
Lyle Lovett
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 7-9, at Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., $50+ at axs.com
Houston singer-songwriter and Texas music legend Lyle Lovett will perform for three nights at Dallas' Majestic Theatre backed by an acoustic band. Each night will include an opening set by a different act. On Thursday night, Lovett will be supported by Nikki Lane, whose most recent album, Highway Queen, was recorded at Dallas studio The Echo Lab. Friday's opening act will be Hayes Carll, and on Saturday, longtime Dallas alt-country band Old 97's will kick off the show. As for Lovett, the 64-year-old singer will release his 12th studio album, 12th of June, on May 13 — his first in over a decade. The album is said to include swinging songs with Lovett's Large Band as well as acoustic ballads, so there is a very good chance we'll hear some of the new material live before the album's release. And with three separate acts setting a very different tone for each night, these three dates are certain to be unique.
Jazmine Sullivan
8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., $25+ at livenation.com
Just a little under a week after taking home the Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales and Best R&B Performance for "Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan makes her penultimate tour stop in Irving before heading off to Los Angeles. Heaux Tales was first released in January 2021 — the first EP Sullivan released after three moderately successful studio albums. Identified as a "concept album" and successor to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Heaux Tales is composed of six spoken-word segments with songs that bring the stories to life. The album deals with issues of class, feminism, sexuality and body shaming. It received widespread acclaim from critics. The independent music publication Pitchfork named the album as its No. 1 pick for "50 Best Albums of 2021."
Delta Spirit
8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Trees, 2707 Elm St., $25 at axs.com
Delta Spirit took a short beak while singer Matthew Logan Vaquez took some time off to work on a solo project, but the band came back together in 2020 to release their long-awaited follow-up to 2014's Into the Wide. In September 2020, the band released What Is There on New West Records. Something of a comeback for the band after two rather uninspiring efforts, What Is There recaptures the heart and soul of what the band first produced when they came out during the Americana explosion of the mid- to late '00s. With up-tempo tracks balanced by darker songs and murder ballads, What Is There showcases Delta Spirit as dynamic as they ever were.
Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube
7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., $70+ at livenation.com
On April 20 (or 4/20 for those who are into that kind of thing), hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore will release their debut album, Mt. Westmore. On April 9, the members of Mount Westmore — Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 — will bring their Kings of The West tour to Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park. The hip-hop supergroup was first imagined by Too Short and E-40 after releasing their collaborative albums History: Function Music and History: Mob Music in 2012, but the idea did not come to life until 2020 when the group released their debut single "Step Child." Not much is known about the new album except that Dr. Dre is said to be making a guest appearance on it, and Eminem is featured on the yet-to-be-released track "From Detroit." It's unclear who else the Kings of The West will be bringing to Dallas, but it's sure to be a night of surprises.
Dead Mockingbirds
8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10 at seetickets.us
It's been a while since we heard from Dallas rock band Dead Mockingbirds, and it's a real treat to be able to see them once again at Three Links in Deep Ellum this Saturday. For the past couple of years, the band's members have worked on a more mellow project, Frances Heidy, but they will be getting back to their rockin' roots for a one-off show alongside Dallas indie-rock band The Dying Stars. Dead Mockingbirds released their most recent album, the ironically titled Greatest Hits, in the summer of 2018 on Dreamy Life records. Known for their fast and frantic style of playing, the Dead Mockingbirds put on breathtaking performances back in their day as one of the most sought-after rock bands in North Texas. Now that the band has come back, we certainly hope that there is more in the works, but we can at least be glad to rock out with them once more.
Charli XCX
7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $118+ at livenation.com
Touring for her latest album Crash, indie-pop superstar Charli XCX makes her way to Dallas' House of Blues Sunday night. Most of Charli's work up to this point in her career has dabbled in the experimental and hyperpop realms, but on Crash, the singer decided to release a more traditional dance-pop record, drawing inspiration from Janet Jackson among others. The album was supported by four singles before its release, including "New Shapes," which features Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. Critics have hailed Charli's latest effort as being some of the biggest sounds the singer has ever produced, embracing pop's old traditions as well as its newest ones.
The Mavericks
7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Annette Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St., $39+ at attpac.org
Founded in 1989 by frontman Raul Malo, The Mavericks straddle the thin line that divides the country, rock and Americana genres. For the last three decades, the band has also incorporated elements of Tejano music into its overall sound, but in 2020, The Mavericks released their first album in Spanish, En Español. Sunday evening, The Mavericks bring a multi-cultural and dynamic live show to the Annette Strauss Square in the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Longtime Mavericks fans and Latin music lovers alike have responded positively to the new album. It debuted at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Latin Pop Album chart and found its way onto NPR's and Rolling Stone's year-end, best-of lists. At the show, The Mavericks plan to play songs from the new album as well as many of their greatest hits. Singer Raul Malo is also known for playing unexpected covers during the band's live sets.
Fennesz
7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St., $25 at eventbrite.com
Austrian producer and guitarist Fennesz has been combining digital sounds with his analog music since the mid-'90s. As an experimental musician, Fennesz's music does not have the broadest appeal, but that did not stop Mark Linkous of Sparklehorse from reaching out to the musician in 2007 to create the album In the Fishtank 15. Fennesz has worked with the Max/MSP programming software since the '90s, making use of pedal effects run into his computer and combined with samplers, synthesizers, effects and MIDI controllers. In his performances, the musician re-creates what he does in the studio live. While Fennesz has not released a full album since 2015, the artist is always creating and honing his craft.
Heartless Bastards
7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., $25 at prekindle.com
Formed in Cincinnati in 2003, Heartless Bastards have combined blues, country, garage and indie rock into something that is uniquely its own sound, and one that's uniquely American. Over the course of nearly two decades, the band has released six albums — the first three were released on the iconic punk label Fat Possum Records. Last year, Heartless Bastards released its latest album, A Beautiful Life. Fronted by the powerful voice of Erika Wennerstrom, Heartless Bastards' new album is a meditation on the many issues that plague our world and finding mental strength in the midst of it all. Heartless Bastards will have opening support from FIT on Wednesday night at Tulips.
Journey
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $86+ at ticketmaster.com
Now fronted by Filipino singer Arnel Pineda, classic rock band Journey will headline a night of soft rock Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center with a little help from TOTO. Founded in 1973 by former members of Santana's and Steve Miller's backing bands, Journey saw its biggest commercial success with singer Steve Perry between 1978 and 1987. During that time, Journey had 19 songs in the top 40 — the biggest being the inescapable "Don't Stop Believin'." Original guitarist Neal Schon and longtime multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Cain remain at the band's helm, while their 21st-century members have taken over the rhythm section. Pineda has been the band's lead singer since 2007 and has been praised for his vocal range, which has been likened to Perry's. The band's setlist will include classic Journey songs in addition to cuts from the band's 2022 release Freedom.