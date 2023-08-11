A Fort Worth Doctor Posts a Request for a Sick Friend and Some Big-Name Musicians Responded

Psychiatrist Michelle Nichols asked a family friend if he could get some of her favorite musicians to play for her as she undergoes treatment for Stage 4 breast cancer. Many of them jumped at the chance to help.

Dr. J. Mack Slaughter of Fort Worth posted a heartfelt video message to his Instagram asking for help reaching musicians to fulfill one of the requests for his friend, who is suffering from a decade long bout of breast cancer. Screenshot from Instagram