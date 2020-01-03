Music News: Adam Sandler, Alan Parsons and a Benefit by Eric Nadel Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

As the new year is now upon us, expect the concert announcements to start ramping up a bit. For now, as publicists and artists wind down from their vacations, it's still a small sampling of upcoming shows heading our way. Some good things abound though, so read on for the details.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
- Texas Rangers play-by-play announcer Eric Nadel is a die-hard music fan and has long been a champion of local artists and venues. On March 22 at Cafe Momentum, he'll host a Sunday Supper Concert Series event featuring the folksinger Iris Dement. Tickets include a three-course meal and drinks in addition to the live music, and it's all for a great cause. Tickets are on sale now.
- Hot on the heels of his starring turn in the indie thriller Uncut Gems, comedian, actor and part-time musician Adam Sandler is returning to the stage this upcoming spring and summer. Locally, he'll perform at the Global Event Center at WinStar Resort and Casino on March 21. Maybe he'll dust off "Red Hooded Sweatshirt" this time around. Tickets are on sale Jan. 3.
- Alan Parsons will bring his large-scale band to The Bomb Factory for a performance on March 18. The legendary British performer, producer and engineer puts on a powerhouse extravaganza of classic rock interpretations, prog-rock stylings and new compositions. Tickets are on sale Jan. 3.
- Trace. + Mello will perform on Jan. 30 at The Granada Theater. The hip-hop rap duo released a couple of EPs this past year and have garnered solid amounts of positive buzz over their area appearances in times past. Tickets are on sale now.
- Local Grateful Dead interpreters Forgotten Space will be bringing their storied live show to The Granada Theater for a performance on March 7. Beloved for their improvisational skills and their devotion to the Dead's sacred songbook, the band always brings a crowd to the Granada. Tickets are on sale now.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!