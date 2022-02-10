Agent Orange Turned Tulips Into a Mosh Pit With a Wednesday Show in Fort Worth

click to enlarge Mike Palm and his California trio played Tulips in Fort Worth. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

On Wednesday night, Orange County skate-punk band Agent Orange played Tulips in Fort Worth, and the legend will live on.The band did not disappoint, sending every fan into the pit. Age became completely irrelevant; whether 60 or 16, audience members gave their all back to the trio.Drummer Sandy Hansen joined the group — including singer/guitarist Mike Palm and bassist Perry Giordano — in 2019, but the group performed a blend of high-energy punk rock and classic surf guitar music with a level of perfection that can only be achieved by musicians that have been raising sonic hell together for decades.Agent Orange opened with their 1981 single "Everything Turns Grey." But the wildest moment of the night, without a doubt, was when the trio ripped into what's arguably their biggest song, "Blood Stains." Arms, fists, and beer cans exploded into the air from the pit as fans playfully pushed one another and sang along.Agent Orange closed with a double encore of Dead Kennedys' song "Police Truck" and their own "The Last Goodbye" with a mutual appreciation to the audience. The band's show at Tulips left nothing to be desired but if you missed them or didn't get enough, you can catch them at Three Links on Oct. 23 of this year.