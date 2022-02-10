Support Us

Agent Orange Turned Tulips Into a Mosh Pit With a Wednesday Show in Fort Worth

February 10, 2022 1:08PM

The legendary skate-punk trio brought out a crowd of all ages on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday night, Orange County skate-punk band Agent Orange played Tulips in Fort Worth, and the legend will live on.

The band did not disappoint, sending every fan into the pit. Age became completely irrelevant; whether 60 or 16, audience members gave their all back to the trio.

Drummer Sandy Hansen joined the group — including singer/guitarist Mike Palm and bassist Perry Giordano — in 2019, but the group performed a blend of high-energy punk rock and classic surf guitar music with a level of perfection that can only be achieved by musicians that have been raising sonic hell together for decades.
click to enlarge Mike Palm and his California trio played Tulips in Fort Worth. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Mike Palm and his California trio played Tulips in Fort Worth.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Agent Orange opened with their 1981 single "Everything Turns Grey." But the wildest moment of the night, without a doubt, was when the trio ripped into what's arguably their biggest song, "Blood Stains." Arms, fists, and beer cans exploded into the air from the pit as fans playfully pushed one another and sang along.
click to enlarge Perry Giordano kept the crowd in the mosh pit with his band Agent Orange. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Perry Giordano kept the crowd in the mosh pit with his band Agent Orange.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Agent Orange closed with a double encore of Dead Kennedys' song "Police Truck" and their own "The Last Goodbye" with a mutual appreciation to the audience. The band's show at Tulips left nothing to be desired but if you missed them or didn't get enough, you can catch them at Three Links on Oct. 23 of this year.
click to enlarge The group will be back in October to rock Deep Ellum. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
The group will be back in October to rock Deep Ellum.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Say "cheese." Even in a mosh pit, people will not put down their phones. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Say "cheese." Even in a mosh pit, people will not put down their phones.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Agent Orange performed songs such as "Blood Stains" on Wednesday night in Fort Worth. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Agent Orange performed songs such as "Blood Stains" on Wednesday night in Fort Worth.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge The crowd gave it right back to Agent Orange in Fort Worth. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
The crowd gave it right back to Agent Orange in Fort Worth.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Things got freaky at the Agent Orange show at Tulips. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Things got freaky at the Agent Orange show at Tulips.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Agent Orange will be in Dallas in October. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Agent Orange will be in Dallas in October.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
