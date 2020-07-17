Amore Bey Plants a Garden of Truth Through Music

Growing is an essential part of life, and that's a message that Dallas-based singer and rapper Amore Bey conveys in every one of his songs. After facing deep losses, Bey is using the hard life lessons he’s learned to plant seeds of wisdom into his art, while planting literal seeds in his one-acre-and-growing property.

In addition to making music, Bey is also a gardener. A life-long love of gardening is what inspired Bey's most recent EP, Seeds of Love, which was released earlier this year.

“The state of the world right now is pretty chaotic, so I wanted to use the music to plant seeds of love and harmony,” Bey says. “The music can be a getaway, like my garden is the place where I go to escape — it’s therapeutic to me.”

Bey grows fruits, vegetables and other plants according to the seasons of the year. He's currently focused on growing yams, collard greens, okra and squash. Bey uses what he grows for his own cooking, but eventually wants to be able to grow abundant amounts of produce, enough to provide it to low-income communities.

The artist's predilection for gardening dates back to his childhood. Bey grew up in East Texas, where his grandmother had a plum tree in her backyard. He recalls pleasant early memories, like cooking with his mom and grandmother in the kitchen while listening to music, usually the sounds of Anita Baker and D’Angelo.

During his time as a student at Stephen F. Austin State University, Bey was far from planning to launch a music career. He was studying business and marketing and devoting his extra time to launching a brand called FTH, a play on the word “faith.” FTH was a collection of merchandise that included t-shirts and wristbands.

“FTH had a lot of different meanings,” Bey says. “Forever the Highest, Full Time Hustler and Feed the Homeless.”

When he started selling his merchandise at underground concerts in Dallas, Bey learned how the music business worked. After spending some time shooting promotional videos for local musicians with his FTH crew, Bey's interested in music developed into a serious pursuit.

In 2018, Bey was at a concert and a venue staff member allowed him backstage in order to meet Lauryn Hill. Meeting the soul icon changed him, Bey says. He decided to move to California, partly to pursue music, but mostly to be with the woman who would become the mother of his child, whom he refers to as his "queen." His life in California was short-lived after the sudden death of their infant daughter.

“It was very traumatic, in the sense of everything that took place,” Bey says, “but through all those crazy experiences, some beauty started to shine within it."

He decided to return to Texas, where he would focus on gardening and creating music, in hopes to help bring attention to Dallas’ music scene.

"It brought me back to Texas and certain stuff decided to come around full circle," Bey says. "Sometimes you have to go through situations like that to make you stronger and prepare you for things in the future.”

Despite such adversity, Bey says he still has faith in “the most high.” No matter where life seems to take him, Bey is set on finding ways to do what he loves. He expresses this on his newest single, “100 Fold,” which was released earlier this month.

“‘100 Fold’ goes back to the idea of Seeds of Love,” Bey says. “I’ve planted these seeds... now they’re all coming back 100-fold. It’s basically about everything coming to fruition and how nothing is done in vain.”

The single precedes Bey’s upcoming album, Flow of Life, which the artist plans on releasing in September. It will be Bey’s first full-length project and will be released from his label, Starseed Records. Flow of Life is inspired by the highs and lows Bey has faced throughout his life.

“It’s me capturing pivotal moments in my life,” Bey says of the new material. “From when I was young, with my mom and grandma making cornbread in the kitchen, to transitioning to the aftermath of losing a child and moving forward. Some of these are joyful moments and some of these are low moments... It’s music for all of those moments in life.”