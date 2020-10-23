Music News: New Bohemians Drop New Single, Dolly Parton Makes Stephen Colbert Cry

Oak Cliff native Edie Brickell and New Bohemians drop new single this week, "My Power."

Your week in music news, in case you missed it:

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians released their first single, “My Power,” off the upcoming album Hunter and the Dog Star this Wednesday.

This week we announced the 2020 Dallas Observer Music Awards nominees. The 32nd annual event will be a little different this year with no live music showcase. We do, however, have new categories including Best Live Music Series, Best Brass/Wind Player and Best Pandemic Hero.

On a recent episode of the Late Show, Dolly Parton made host Stephen Colbert cry as she sang an old folk song called “Bury Me Beneath the Willow,” and honestly, we all felt the goosebumps.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens announced this week that in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his two 1970 albums Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman he will release box sets including dozens of unreleased songs, demos, alternate takes, outtakes, live recordings, a 12-inch vinyl featuring two live concerts and more.

On Thursday, Dallas singer-songwriter Salim Nourallah released a cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ 1982 single "President Gas." He says that while watching the Washington D.C. Black Lives Matter demonstrators get tear gassed on television, followed by President Trump’s photo op in front of a church, he heard the Furs’ song come on and thought it was fitting. So, he decided to create his own version.

On Oct. 20, an allegedly intoxicated woman smashed a 26-year-old busker’s acoustic guitar on a sidewalk in Edinburgh, Scotland. A video showing the aftermath of the situation captured much sympathy from viewers, including Jack White. The guitar god tracked down the busker, named Matt Grant, and bought him a $4,700 custom Fender Stratocaster.

Paul McCartney announced this week that he will release a new album, recorded at his home in Sussex alone during the pandemic lockdown, titled McCartney III. It’s an entirely solo album, even down to the instrumentation. According to The Guardian, McCartney says: “It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job.” We think a lot of musicians can understand that right now.

Hot on the heels of their first full length release earlier this month, Dallas alternative psych rock band Caved Mountains is now out with a new music video for the track “Hallway of Mirrors.”

Imperial Slaughter released a teaser video this week of their upcoming full-length album Vile Slobs, featuring the track “Gender Non-Intrusive.” The album was recorded over the past two months at Anomalous Mind Audio Engineering.

Dallas experimental industrial duo and 2020 DOMA nominee ManifestiV released a new music video this week for the track “Baroque.”

The Deathray Davies frontman John Dufilho contributed to the soundtrack of the new film Shithouse. The dramedy features Dufilho’s fast-paced earworm “Why Are You Lost?”

Ice Cube is receiving mixed reactions after consulting with President Trump on the president's "platinum plan" — a platform aimed at increasing prosperity for Black Americans. Some criticize and accuse the rapper of "joining forces" with the president, while others say he's just negotiating a better future for Black Americans. We spoke with N.W.A. cofounder The D.O.C. on his thoughts on the matter.

Upcoming Concerts:

Oct. 23 Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen at Billy Bob's Texas

Oct. 24 - Will Johnson and Scott Danbom at Armadillo Ale Works

Oct. 25 - Drone Church: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari w/ live score

Oct. 29 - Tyler Curtis on the Kessler Green

DJ Kelly Upshaw at Armadillo Ale Works