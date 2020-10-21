Announcing the 2020 Dallas Observer Music Awards Nominees

Host Dezi 5 with presenters Christy Ray and Spinderella at the 2019 DOMA ceremony.

2020 has challenged everything we knew to be good and constant about the world, so let us do our part in restoring a sense of comforting continuity: the Dallas Observer Music Awards will take place this year.

Before your imagination runs wild, know we won’t try to Flaming Lips it by having anyone perform or attend DOMA in a bubble, but we will have an online ceremony worth watching. The virtual event will take place Dec. 15, and our theme this year is, naturally, “House Party.”

The award presenters are BIG. The event will include musical performances and a special Lifetime Achievement Award, soon to be announced. But let's get to the real stars of the show: the nominees.

This year has been rampant with losses, permanent closures, temporary shutdowns and major financial distress for artists and music industry workers.

Musicians have soldiered on with the dedication of the orchestra members on board the Titanic, performing as the economy and our sense of hope sank. They did so whether they were harassed by unmasked audience members, chose to skip gigging altogether to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, took to the streets to perform at curbside events or released collaborations made via Zoom.

The least we can do is show our appreciation with some well-deserved awards, which are in their 32nd year. Yep, that’s the age of legends (such as Rihanna and Adele), and the current length of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s marriage.

While DOMA is Botox-candidate old, this year’s honorees are keeping us young with newcomers and veterans who are new to the DOMA nominations. Because this year is a bit, let’s say, irregular, the categories have been mixed up. We’ve also included special awards for our pandemic heroes, music industry people and businesses that have gone through epic hurdles to advocate and raise funds for those most in need.

Winners will be determined by an expert group of judges and will be announced during the ceremony. For more information, visit Dallasobservermusicawards.com.

Here are the 2020 DOMA nominees:

Best Album

Cashmere Don, Jayson Lyric

Exit, Def Rain

Glad You Made It, Joshua Ray Walker

Quiet Lives, Garrett Owen

Spinnin', Bastards of Soul

Vanishing Light in the Tunnel of Dreams, Yells at Eels and Pinkish Black

WAR, Medicine Man Revival

Best Americana

Nicholas Altobelli

Kristy Kruger

New Ellum

Garrett Owen

Justin Pickard & the Thunderbird Winos

Texicana

Best Bassist

Kevin Butler

Dave Farrell

Braylon Lacy

Jeffrey "Grits" Lewis

Mike Luzecky

Wes Stephenson

Best Blues Act

Jack Barksdale

Elm St. Blues

Michael Lee

Holland K. Smith

Nick Snyder & The Real Deal

Tin & Tonic

Best Brass/Wind Player

Brianna Compton (tuba)

Sarah Hatler (trombone)

Gaika James (trombone)

Johnathan Monez (saxophone)

Kazunori Tanaka (trumpet)

Matt Thelen (saxophone)

Best Country Act

Bill Brimer

Meredith Crawford

Tommy Luke

Squeezebox Bandits

Joshua Ray Walker

Austin Waymire

Best Cover Band

Krautstein

Mobscene

Panic

Mr. Self Destruct

The Battle of Evermore: A Led Zeppelin Experience

The Gorehounds

Best DJ

Sarah Battle

Mike B

Jay Clipp

Red Eye

DJ Inzo/Feezy

Christy Ray

Best Drummer

JD Beck

Gino "LockJohnson" Inglehart

Cedric Moore

Max Oepen

Brandon Price

Jackie Whitmill Jr.

Best Electronic Act

Blixaboy

China Club

Cygnus

Fissionary

Smoking With Strangers

Welcome Center

Best EP

Before You Leave, Deep Red

COTY, Coach Tev

Immortals, Bayleigh Cheek

It's an OK Life, Kyoto Lo-Fi

LV Tape Vol. 1, LaVoyce

Slide, Willo

Best Experimental/ Noise Act

Allison Janney

MATTIE

M'ress

Pinkish Black

Seres

SRSQ

Best Funk/ R&B

Bree & The Fellas

LaVoyce

Loners Club

Kaash Paige

TryMore MOJO

Angel White

Best Group Act

Bastards of Soul

Brave Little Howl

Frances Heidy

Go-Go Rillas

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Ottoman Turks

Best Guitarist

Jason Bucklin

Scottie LePage

Mark Lettieri

Kingston Livingston

Stone Mecca

Ally Venable

Best Jazz Act

Big Ass Brass Band

Peter Rioux Trio

Kwinton Gray Project

La Pompe

Randy McGill & Eclectic

Song Dynasty

Best Live Music Series

Art Yard at Deep Ellum Art Co.

CarBaret Drive-In

Front Yard Concerts

Kessler Green

Last Ditch Drive-In

The Rustic

Best Livestream Series

Lava Cantina

Mark Rebillet

Opening Bell Open Mic

Chad Stockslager

Sudie and Sober's Bedroom Boogie

Three Links

Best Metal/ Hardcore

Creeping Death

Doomfall

Frozen Soul

Kólga

Phorids

Power Trip

Best Music Video

"Close," MATTIE

"I Don't Wanna Die Tonight," These Machines Are Winning

"I Still Can't Breathe," Jui$e Leroy

"Just Wait," ManifestiV

"Tomorrow Ain't Promised," Chilldren of Indigo

"Voodoo," XO and Nine

Best New Artist

Crisman

Duche$$

Bayleigh Cheek

Jacks Haupt

Ego Jones

Penny & Dime

Best Pianist/ Keyboardist

Kwinton Gray

Ginny Mac

Thiago X. Nascimento

Adam Pickrell

Paul Slavens

Eric Willis

Best Pop Act

Big Heaven

Abby Cole

Larry g(EE)

Danielle Grubb

LO

Taylor Young Band

Best Producer/Engineer

Zach Balch

Jason Burt

Morgan Matthews

John Pedigo

Adam Pickrell

Billy Syn

Best Punk Act

Bad Sports

Narrow Head

Noogy

Rei Clone

The Scandals TX

Thyroids

Best Radio Show/ Podcast

Da Realist Radio

De Colores Radio

Mostly Local with Michael Briggs, KUZU

The Corpsepaint Show, KNON

The Local Show with Amy Miller, KXT

Underground Kings, RadioUTD

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act

Evry Day Tony

FlowerChild

Honie Gold

Jayson Lyric

Sincerely, Esco

Willo

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Producer

Donny Domino

JWhiteDidIt

Monstah Beats

Oktober 1st

Shun On Da Beat

Reezy Tunez

Best Record Label

Dolfin Records

Dreamy Life

E- World

Flint Creek Records

PAEME/GMG

Triptych Records

Best Record Store

Born Late Records

Josey Records

Red Zeppelin

Truth Vinyl

T-Town Music

ZT Records

Best Rock/ Hard Rock Act

BULLS

Great Heart

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Record Setter

The Infamists

Ting Tang Tina

Best Solo Act

Cody Lynn Boyd

EBO

Jacks Haupt

Sara King

LaVoyce

LeRoyce

Best Song

"10-15," Sub-Sahara

"Autumn Leaves," Flower Child

"Can't Say," Brave Little Howl

"Driving Me Crazy," Jayson Lyric

"Lady," Dezi 5

"Then You Met Me," The Deathray Davies

Best Songwriter

Grand Commander

Tony Ferraro

LaVoyce

Bobby Sessions

Cameron Smith

Joshua Ray Walker

Best Talent Buyer/ Promoter/ Booker

13th Floor

Galaxy 9

Das Glu Entertainment

Margin Walker

Premier Live Experience

Regina Bugarin Booking

Best Venue

Dan's Silverleaf

Deep Ellum Art Co.

Double Wide

Revelers Hall

The Nines

Three Links

Best Vocalist

Paul Cauthen

Damoyee Janai

Key Latrice

LaVoyce

Jade Nickol

Keite Young

And this year's Pandemic Hero Award recipients are:

Hyancith Belcher

Mike Brooks

Edwin Cabaniss

Kim Finch

Jay Gavit

Norman Roscoe (Eric Pulido and Ranger Ewing)