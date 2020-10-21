Announcing the 2020 Dallas Observer Music Awards Nominees

2020 has challenged everything we knew to be good and constant about the world, so let us do our part in restoring a sense of comforting continuity: the Dallas Observer Music Awards will take place this year.
Before your imagination runs wild, know we won’t try to Flaming Lips it by having anyone perform or attend DOMA in a bubble, but we will have an online ceremony worth watching. The virtual event will take place Dec. 15, and our theme this year is, naturally, “House Party.”
The award presenters are BIG. The event will include musical performances and a special Lifetime Achievement Award, soon to be announced. But let's get to the real stars of the show: the nominees.
This year has been rampant with losses, permanent closures, temporary shutdowns and major financial distress for artists and music industry workers.
Musicians have soldiered on with the dedication of the orchestra members on board the Titanic, performing as the economy and our sense of hope sank. They did so whether they were harassed by unmasked audience members, chose to skip gigging altogether to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, took to the streets to perform at curbside events or released collaborations made via Zoom.
The least we can do is show our appreciation with some well-deserved awards, which are in their 32nd year. Yep, that’s the age of legends (such as Rihanna and Adele), and the current length of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s marriage.
While DOMA is Botox-candidate old, this year’s honorees are keeping us young with newcomers and veterans who are new to the DOMA nominations. Because this year is a bit, let’s say, irregular, the categories have been mixed up. We’ve also included special awards for our pandemic heroes, music industry people and businesses that have gone through epic hurdles to advocate and raise funds for those most in need.
Winners will be determined by an expert group of judges and will be announced during the ceremony. For more information, visit Dallasobservermusicawards.com.
Here are the 2020 DOMA nominees:
Best Album
Cashmere Don, Jayson Lyric
Exit, Def Rain
Glad You Made It, Joshua Ray Walker
Quiet Lives, Garrett Owen
Spinnin', Bastards of Soul
Vanishing Light in the Tunnel of Dreams, Yells at Eels and Pinkish Black
WAR, Medicine Man Revival
Best Americana
Nicholas Altobelli
Kristy Kruger
New Ellum
Garrett Owen
Justin Pickard & the Thunderbird Winos
Texicana
Best Bassist
Kevin Butler
Dave Farrell
Braylon Lacy
Jeffrey "Grits" Lewis
Mike Luzecky
Wes Stephenson
Best Blues Act
Jack Barksdale
Elm St. Blues
Michael Lee
Holland K. Smith
Nick Snyder & The Real Deal
Tin & Tonic
Best Brass/Wind Player
Brianna Compton (tuba)
Sarah Hatler (trombone)
Gaika James (trombone)
Johnathan Monez (saxophone)
Kazunori Tanaka (trumpet)
Matt Thelen (saxophone)
Best Country Act
Bill Brimer
Meredith Crawford
Tommy Luke
Squeezebox Bandits
Joshua Ray Walker
Austin Waymire
Best Cover Band
Krautstein
Mobscene
Panic
Mr. Self Destruct
The Battle of Evermore: A Led Zeppelin Experience
The Gorehounds
Best DJ
Sarah Battle
Mike B
Jay Clipp
Red Eye
DJ Inzo/Feezy
Christy Ray
Best Drummer
JD Beck
Gino "LockJohnson" Inglehart
Cedric Moore
Max Oepen
Brandon Price
Jackie Whitmill Jr.
Best Electronic Act
Blixaboy
China Club
Cygnus
Fissionary
Smoking With Strangers
Welcome Center
Best EP
Before You Leave, Deep Red
COTY, Coach Tev
Immortals, Bayleigh Cheek
It's an OK Life, Kyoto Lo-Fi
LV Tape Vol. 1, LaVoyce
Slide, Willo
Best Experimental/ Noise Act
Allison Janney
MATTIE
M'ress
Pinkish Black
Seres
SRSQ
Best Funk/ R&B
Bree & The Fellas
LaVoyce
Loners Club
Kaash Paige
TryMore MOJO
Angel White
Best Group Act
Bastards of Soul
Brave Little Howl
Frances Heidy
Go-Go Rillas
Kyoto Lo-Fi
Ottoman Turks
Best Guitarist
Jason Bucklin
Scottie LePage
Mark Lettieri
Kingston Livingston
Stone Mecca
Ally Venable
Best Jazz Act
Big Ass Brass Band
Peter Rioux Trio
Kwinton Gray Project
La Pompe
Randy McGill & Eclectic
Song Dynasty
Best Live Music Series
Art Yard at Deep Ellum Art Co.
CarBaret Drive-In
Front Yard Concerts
Kessler Green
Last Ditch Drive-In
The Rustic
Best Livestream Series
Lava Cantina
Mark Rebillet
Opening Bell Open Mic
Chad Stockslager
Sudie and Sober's Bedroom Boogie
Three Links
Best Metal/ Hardcore
Creeping Death
Doomfall
Frozen Soul
Kólga
Phorids
Power Trip
Best Music Video
"Close," MATTIE
"I Don't Wanna Die Tonight," These Machines Are Winning
"I Still Can't Breathe," Jui$e Leroy
"Just Wait," ManifestiV
"Tomorrow Ain't Promised," Chilldren of Indigo
"Voodoo," XO and Nine
Best New Artist
Crisman
Duche$$
Bayleigh Cheek
Jacks Haupt
Ego Jones
Penny & Dime
Best Pianist/ Keyboardist
Kwinton Gray
Ginny Mac
Thiago X. Nascimento
Adam Pickrell
Paul Slavens
Eric Willis
Best Pop Act
Big Heaven
Abby Cole
Larry g(EE)
Danielle Grubb
LO
Taylor Young Band
Best Producer/Engineer
Zach Balch
Jason Burt
Morgan Matthews
John Pedigo
Adam Pickrell
Billy Syn
Best Punk Act
Bad Sports
Narrow Head
Noogy
Rei Clone
The Scandals TX
Thyroids
Best Radio Show/ Podcast
Da Realist Radio
De Colores Radio
Mostly Local with Michael Briggs, KUZU
The Corpsepaint Show, KNON
The Local Show with Amy Miller, KXT
Underground Kings, RadioUTD
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act
Evry Day Tony
FlowerChild
Honie Gold
Jayson Lyric
Sincerely, Esco
Willo
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Producer
Donny Domino
JWhiteDidIt
Monstah Beats
Oktober 1st
Shun On Da Beat
Reezy Tunez
Best Record Label
Dolfin Records
Dreamy Life
E- World
Flint Creek Records
PAEME/GMG
Triptych Records
Best Record Store
Born Late Records
Josey Records
Red Zeppelin
Truth Vinyl
T-Town Music
ZT Records
Best Rock/ Hard Rock Act
BULLS
Great Heart
Kyoto Lo-Fi
Record Setter
The Infamists
Ting Tang Tina
Best Solo Act
Cody Lynn Boyd
EBO
Jacks Haupt
Sara King
LaVoyce
LeRoyce
Best Song
"10-15," Sub-Sahara
"Autumn Leaves," Flower Child
"Can't Say," Brave Little Howl
"Driving Me Crazy," Jayson Lyric
"Lady," Dezi 5
"Then You Met Me," The Deathray Davies
Best Songwriter
Grand Commander
Tony Ferraro
LaVoyce
Bobby Sessions
Cameron Smith
Joshua Ray Walker
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the Observer's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Dallas's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Best Talent Buyer/ Promoter/ Booker
13th Floor
Galaxy 9
Das Glu Entertainment
Margin Walker
Premier Live Experience
Regina Bugarin Booking
Best Venue
Dan's Silverleaf
Deep Ellum Art Co.
Double Wide
Revelers Hall
The Nines
Three Links
Best Vocalist
Paul Cauthen
Damoyee Janai
Key Latrice
LaVoyce
Jade Nickol
Keite Young
And this year's Pandemic Hero Award recipients are:
Hyancith Belcher
Mike Brooks
Edwin Cabaniss
Kim Finch
Jay Gavit
Norman Roscoe (Eric Pulido and Ranger Ewing)
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!