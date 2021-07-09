DJs Boycotted the Virgin Hotel for Racism. Now the Owner Is Charged With Sexual Assault.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Bill Hutchinson, a wealthy Dallas developer who appeared on the reality show Marrying Millions, was arrested in Highland Park on Tuesday. He's charged with sexual assaulting a 17-year-old girl, a second-degree felony.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Hutchinson was released after posting a $30,000 bail.

In her affidavit from June 29, Hutchinson's accuser says she was living at Hutchinson's home, where he supplied her and other minors with alcohol and marijuana. She says Hutchinson touched her inappropriately in separate incidents, one of them while she was asleep on a couch in his home.

Hutchinson denied the accusations.

"I'm innocent of this charge and accusation," he told the Morning News. "Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court."

After Hutchinson's arrest, a second woman filed a lawsuit accusing Hutchinson of sexual assault. She said she met with Hutchinson for a job opportunity but that he gave her alcohol and took her to an apartment, where he attacked her. The young woman, a college student, said she has partial video of the attack.

"Hutchinson assaulted our client while she was intoxicated, although she clearly rejected Hutchinson’s advances both in messages and in person," said her attorney, Simpson Tuegel.

On the Lifetime reality show, Hutchinson, 63, dated a 21-year-old woman named Brianna to whom he later became engaged, and joked on camera that when she turned 22 she "might be a little too old for me."

In May of 2020, local DJs called for a boycott of Hutchinson's massive Virgin Hotel, which holds numerous public parties on its rooftop bar.

At the time, several DJs told the Observer that the hotel's entertainment director was fired for continuing to book DJs who drew a predominantly Black crowd.

Several high-profile DJs, including DJ Sober, Leo J, Blake Ward, JT Donaldson and Jay Clipp denounced the hotel's racist practices and cut ties with the hotel in solidarity.

Christy Ray, who has DJ residencies at the hotel, is "pretty disgusted, to say the least" to learn of the accusations against Hutchinson.

"My thoughts are with the young women who came forward [and] any other women who feel compelled to come forward and share their stories as well," she said.