Bobby Sessions Hosts Listening Party for His New EP With Def Jam

As race issues take center stage in America, Bobby Sessions turned the lights up to the max and handed them a microphone. The Dallas legend signed with Def Jam Recordings hosted a listening party Thursday night at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars for his first EP with the record label, RVLTN: Chapter One: The Divided States of Amerikka.

The Divided States of Amerikkka, a collection of politically aggressive, angry and frustrated tones brings, forth what Sessions calls "the conversation from the barbershop." It's a bubbling, boiling stew of emotions that he intends to grab by both hands from the confines of secluded black culture and pour down the shirts of the majority as a wakeup call.

Each song pulls back to an energy of uprising, seeking to identify the bonds that hold black America down. With Sessions' iconic vocals that reach deep into his well of frustrated pain, he often pulls these emotions to the surface in their raw form. No one knows this disparaging state better than Sessions, and he understands the nerve that he may be drilling into with this high-energy root canal of a series he plans on dropping.