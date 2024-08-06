Insane Party Known as Boiler Room TV Will Return to Dallas

Not to be confused with the defunct Deep Ellum bar with the same name, the digital dance music broadcaster and rave culture pillar Boiler Room is returning to Dallas this fall for a session at the yet-to-be-opened Silo nightclub in the Design District on Oct. 4.
The news went live last Friday evening, and though the lineup of performers has yet to be announced, members of the Dallas dance music community have been launched into a frenzy of excitement and are marking their calendars for a ticket presale starting at 10 a.m. CDT, Tuesday, Aug. 6.
This will be the second time Dallas has hosted a Boiler Room TV set, following 2022’s session at It’ll Do on the outskirts of Deep Ellum featuring DJ sets from ABSOLUTE., Left/Right, Clarity and stetra. The upcoming gig comes to the city as a part of the second annual Boiler Room World Tour, a global 25-city event that will have stops in Austin and El Paso.
Since its inception in 2010, Boiler Room has become a genre authority in presenting artists, DJs and performers in the electronic dance space. The platform is an astounding cultural document in techno, house, funk, trance, disco, afrobeat, grime, baile, U.K. garage, Jamaican dancehall, industrial and nearly every other dance music sub-type you could imagine.
In an archive of over 8,000 filmed pop-up performances around the world, DJs are the nucleus of a Boiler Room video, but the soul of the performance truly lies in the club and the party captured revolving around it.
Boiler Room has touched every corner of the world in electronic music. From Palestine to Ibiza, from London’s legendary (but now closed) fabric nightclub to Berlin destination Berghain, some of the most iconic dance music hot spots in the world have been taken outside of their local context onto the world’s stage thanks to Boiler Room’s ability to beam fans into their parties from the comfort of their own home.
“Disco” Donnie Estopinal and Patrick Tetrick will open SILO Dallas nightclub next month after three years of renovations to an old Johnson Grain Company storage silo erected in 1959. The business partners told Pollstar in early July that the dance venue will hold a maximum of 3,145 guests who will be kept awake by a 100,000-watt sound system. SILO Dallas stands to become one of the first large-complex dance club destinations since the Starck Club in the mid-1980s.