Get Your DOMAs Tickets Before Prices Increase, Dammit

Last week, we announced the Dallas Observer Music Awards nominees and everyone was really happy and no one complained at all.
The DOMAs, the big Dallas Observer-hosted music award show showcasing Dallas musicians, is the greatest party of the year, and we're back for the Dirty 30 (the 30th year). Dozens of bands will play in several venues throughout Deep Ellum and then a few days later, we give out the awards to those who made the biggest impression on us this year.
Right now tickets for the DOMA showcase — you know, that giant concert collection mentioned in the paragraph above — are $10. On Friday, Oct. 19, tickets go up to $15. Buy now. A general admission ticket gets you a wristband for access to Curtain Club, Club Dada's indoor and outdoor stage, Off the Record, Reno’s Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees.
Also on Friday, VIP tickets go from $34 to $44. VIP tickets include a showcase wristband for access to all participating venues, three drink tickets at a VIP private bar upstairs at Trees (private cash bar available after tickets are used), food, access to VIP restrooms and a DOMAs T-shirt.
This is your chance to see Remy Reilly before she's selling out AT&T Stadium. Or Dalton Domino before he's winning ACM awards and thanking little ol' us. Buy a $10 or $34 ticket to be a part of history.
Here is a list of bands in alphabetical order who have so far committed to performing at the showcase:
Acid Carousel
Ansley
Bad Blood
Becky Middleton
Black Taffy
Bryce Bangs
Buffalo Black
Children of Indigo
Claire Morales
Cure for Paranoia
Cut Throat Finches
Dalton Domino
Dead Mockingbirds
DJ Sober
Francine Thirteen
Frankie Leonie
Helium Queens
Hoaries
Kirby Brown
Kirk Thurmond and the Millennials
Lorelei K
Loyal Sally
Medicine Man Revival
Monoculture
Mozez Tha Great
Nick Snyder
Nigel Rivers
Paul Slavens
PriMadonna
Rakim Al-Jabbaar
Rat Rios
Remy Reilly
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Royal Sons
Ryan Berg
Sealion
Steve James Trio
Sub-Sahara
Supermook
The Big Ass Brass Band
The Black Cassettes
The Gawd Almighties
The High Moons
They Say The Wind Made Them Crazy
Tin & Tonic
Upsetting
Vanessa Peters
Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade
Xuan
More will be announced. Get your tickets. NOW.
