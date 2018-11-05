Watch the Cast of Bohemian Rhapsody Surprise Booker T. Washington Students

As the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody completes their media tour, Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello stopped by Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts to speak to more than 500 excited high schoolers about the film and music.

Afterward, they made their way to Alamo Drafthouse Denton, where students from the School of Rock performed Queen songs before a screening of the film for fans and high school and college students.

Bohemian Rhapsody is now playing.