Watch the Cast of Bohemian Rhapsody Surprise Booker T. Washington Students

Paige Skinner | November 5, 2018 | 4:00am
As the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody completes their media tour, Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello stopped by Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts to speak to more than 500 excited high schoolers about the film and music.

Afterward, they made their way to Alamo Drafthouse Denton, where students from the School of Rock performed Queen songs before a screening of the film for fans and high school and college students.

Bohemian Rhapsody is now playing.

Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

