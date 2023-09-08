 Celebrate Beyoncé's DFW Concert With These Events | Dallas Observer
Beyoncé Events in Dallas That Won't Break Your Soul (or Wallet)

Beyoncé's Arlington concert is a royal occasion, and there are several events to celebrate Queen Bey's return to DFW.
September 8, 2023
Beyoncé, pictured here accepting a Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award at the 65th Grammys for Renaissance, will perform at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
Beyoncé, pictured here accepting a Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award at the 65th Grammys for Renaissance, will perform at Arlington's AT&T Stadium. Frazer Harrison/Getty
The Queen Bey is on her way to her original hive. On Thursday, Sept. 21, Beyoncé is set to perform at AT&T Stadium for a sold-out stop of her critically acclaimed Renaissance World Tour. True, Dallas isn’t Beyoncé’s hometown — that's Houston — but she always shows love to her home state. And Texas is showing her love back — even buying up all the silver to celebrate her birthday.

Over the course of September, which happens to be Bey’s birthday month, several Dallas-Fort Worth bars, clubs, restaurants and venues will honor Beyoncé in ways that won’t break your soul, or your wallet. So even if you couldn’t get tickets for the Renaissance tour, you can still show love for the Queen Bey.

Here are the best Beyoncé-centric events to celebrate her Arlington concert.


Queen Bey Brunch

10 a.m., Sept. 17
Stirr (Addison and Deep Ellum locations)
At both Stirr locations, DJs will be spinning Beyoncé’s catalog all day. Guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails, including the Spiked Lemonade, and enjoy some Southern treats such as chicken and waffles, giant donut holes, golden wings, and seasonal pumpkin spice pancakes. Brunch attendees are also encouraged to wear their shiniest silver outfits (as is Bey’s request for her September shows) and participate in a costume contest.


Sensual Dance Fitness Workshop: Beyoncé Edition

Noon, Sept. 17
Kumbala Dance Studio, 4801 Spring Valley Road, No. 118, Farmers Branch
$15
Roll up the partition, because it’s about to get hot in here! Kumbala Dance Studio is offering a Beyoncé dance class soundtracked by some of the singer’s more sensual deep cuts. Participants of all dance and fitness levels are encouraged to come and tap into their divine feminine side.


Beyoncé Pre Show Spa Soirée – A Day of Self-Care

2 p.m., Sept. 19
Eudaimonia Wellness & Beauty, 1000 N. Central Expressway, No. 520
$59
Get your self-care in order before the Renaissance show. Eudaimonia Wellness & Beauty will host a Beyoncé-themed spa day before the concert, giving the Beyhive a chance to get their chakras aligned and optimal before seeing the queen.


Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé

8:30 p.m., Sept. 21 – Oct. 11
Edison's, 1724 Cockrell Ave., Dallas
$27–$68
Enjoy a candlelit evening of performances by Listeso String Quartet, who will play some of Beyoncé’s biggest hits. With songs from all seven of Bey’s solo albums, and a few from her Destiny’s Child days, Candlelight promises a fully comprehensive performance honoring all of Bey’s eras.


The Cunty Ball Tour

3 p.m., Sept. 24
Canvas Hotels, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd.
$20
Can’t get enough of Bey’s Renaissance era? Keep the fun going at the Cunty Ball Tour at the Canvas Hotel. This festival will be headlined by ballroom legend Kevin Aviance, whose iconic ad libs can be heard on “Pure/Honey” from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album. Barbie Davenport Dupree will host the event, and attendees will also be able to enjoy performances by Lady Vanity Roux, Natural Hiiigh and Kilo Posh.
