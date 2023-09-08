Beyoncé Events in Dallas That Won't Break Your Soul (or Wallet)

Over the course of September, which happens to be Bey’s birthday month, several Dallas-Fort Worth bars, clubs, restaurants and venues will honor Beyoncé in ways that won’t break your soul, or your wallet. So even if you couldn’t get tickets for the Renaissance tour, you can still show love for the Queen Bey.
Here are the best Beyoncé-centric events to celebrate her Arlington concert.
10 a.m., Sept. 17
Queen Bey Brunch
Stirr (Addison and Deep Ellum locations)
At both Stirr locations, DJs will be spinning Beyoncé’s catalog all day. Guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails, including the Spiked Lemonade, and enjoy some Southern treats such as chicken and waffles, giant donut holes, golden wings, and seasonal pumpkin spice pancakes. Brunch attendees are also encouraged to wear their shiniest silver outfits (as is Bey’s request for her September shows) and participate in a costume contest.
Noon, Sept. 17
Sensual Dance Fitness Workshop: Beyoncé Edition
Kumbala Dance Studio, 4801 Spring Valley Road, No. 118, Farmers Branch
$15
Roll up the partition, because it’s about to get hot in here! Kumbala Dance Studio is offering a Beyoncé dance class soundtracked by some of the singer’s more sensual deep cuts. Participants of all dance and fitness levels are encouraged to come and tap into their divine feminine side.
2 p.m., Sept. 19
Beyoncé Pre Show Spa Soirée – A Day of Self-Care
Eudaimonia Wellness & Beauty, 1000 N. Central Expressway, No. 520
$59
Get your self-care in order before the Renaissance show. Eudaimonia Wellness & Beauty will host a Beyoncé-themed spa day before the concert, giving the Beyhive a chance to get their chakras aligned and optimal before seeing the queen.
8:30 p.m., Sept. 21 – Oct. 11
Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé
Edison's, 1724 Cockrell Ave., Dallas
$27–$68
Enjoy a candlelit evening of performances by Listeso String Quartet, who will play some of Beyoncé’s biggest hits. With songs from all seven of Bey’s solo albums, and a few from her Destiny’s Child days, Candlelight promises a fully comprehensive performance honoring all of Bey’s eras.
3 p.m., Sept. 24
The Cunty Ball Tour
Canvas Hotels, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd.
$20
Can’t get enough of Bey’s Renaissance era? Keep the fun going at the Cunty Ball Tour at the Canvas Hotel. This festival will be headlined by ballroom legend Kevin Aviance, whose iconic ad libs can be heard on “Pure/Honey” from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album. Barbie Davenport Dupree will host the event, and attendees will also be able to enjoy performances by Lady Vanity Roux, Natural Hiiigh and Kilo Posh.