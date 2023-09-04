Where’d All the Silver Go? Are Beyoncé Fans Buying All the Silver From Dallas Stores?

In an Instagram story Aug. 23, the superstar posted: “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”
As usual, Beyoncé's influence generated enormous sales. News reports nationwide revealed an instant rise in silver clothing sales ahead of the upcoming concerts, as requested by Her Majesty. While awaiting Queen Bey’s arrival to Dallas, fans swarmed to local boutiques to put together their best chrome, metallic or mirror-like outfits.
We surveyed Dallas boutiques and discovered that even before Beyoncé, Taylor Swift's Eras tour also sparked a silver rush when the singer played three AT&T Stadium concerts in April.
“We saw a lot of people buying metallics for concerts, especially after Taylor Swift,” says Melissa Rubin, owner of Plano’s Ella Bleu boutique. “They’re blingy, and they stand out. They're a statement piece. Metallics are going to be a really big trend for the fall.”
Ella Bleu restocked for the Beyoncé rush with large quantities and reliable options.
“We have a lot of cute rompers and dresses,” says Rubin. “Lots of fringes, ruffle sleeves, of course, all the metallics and denim, flare denim. Chunky sweaters, bright colors. We have a lot of bright colors at our store.”
Stylist and personal shopper Ashley Williams is seeing the same trend.
“Denim in a metallic finish or styles like rompers and jumpsuits are great choices because both usually come with pockets for storage if you want to avoid carrying a bag,” she says.
Dallas stylist and personal shopper Amanda Taymore says there are empty racks at boutiques, but still plenty of great options in Dallas.
“Pink Lucy in the heart of Dallas is a go-to boutique for trendy and unique fashion pieces," she says. "Bdonnas’ silver and diamond-inspired collection will elevate your concert ensemble. Guns and Roses is the place for a touch of flair while adding a touch of charm to your outfit.”
Emmy award-winning Cowboys and Mavericks host Ali Dee owns the popular Western Life and Style brand, available at Boot Barns across North Texas, which she says is flying off the shelves thanks to Beyoncé.
“The perfect silver outfits right now will include two major trends that we love: the cowgirl trend and the disco trend," Dee says. "We have married these two fun themes with our black and silver Disco Cowgirl tee featuring sparkly silver ink. Pair it with a silver sequin skirt and cowgirl boots for the ultimate concert outfit.”
Online shopping is easy, quick and accessible for most, but the relentless demand has sold out inventories at most brands, according to TMZ. Fans' support of local brick-and-mortar businesses has been a key component of Beyoncé's world tour, and the campaign has been immensely successful.
Beyonce’s BeyGOOD foundation reportedly donated $1 million to Black-owned small businesses globally under her “Black Parade Route” campaign in July. The donated funds assist Black businesses with paying staff and rent.
The Renaissance World Tour sold out in minutes, earning over $127.6 million for the first 11 of the 41 scheduled shows. On Aug. 28, Black Enterprise reported local stores have had increased web traffic, with some retailers having as much as a 200% sales increase since the announcement of the tour.
Aside from the local fashion stores where fans search for their one-of-a-kind looks, the Galleria and NorthPark Mall are safe bets for Average Joes who simply want to look great.
“Renaissance is a dance party,” says Williams. "With the metroplex reaching record summer highs, that means not too many layers or sticking to removable ones like jackets or hats to avoid sweating out your look.”
As fans buy all the silver clothing they can find, stylists offer sound advice for designing the perfect shimmering outfit. From the type of heels to the amount of accessories, experts share the following tips: “Don’t go overboard,” Rubin says. “I would pick one statement piece. Either pants with a top and accessorize with fun jewelry. I would keep it more simple since metallic is a statement.”
“For those seeking a truly unique concert outfit, consider going the extra mile and collaborating with a designer to create a custom piece,” says Taymore. “This personalized touch will ensure you stand out from the crowd and make a lasting impression on both the fashion and music scenes.”
“Heels are a must for me, but a block heel, ankle strap sandal, or boots can still provide comfort and extra support on the dance floor,” says Williams. “Add to your looks with statement accessories like chain link jewelry, mirrored cowboy hats, diamonds, and bling or large dangle earrings.”
When the tour was announced last February, several fans said they had already chosen their silver outfits to support the artist's Renaissance album.
“I already had silver picked out just to match the theme of the album, but I’m super excited,” says Lauren Paige of Arlington, about Beyonce’s request. “We got floor seats, and I’ve never seen Beyoncé, so I can’t wait.”