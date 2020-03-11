SXSW Might Be Canceled, but Latin Festival ChingonX Is Still Happening

If you're still reeling over the news that SXSW was canceled because of growing concern over COVID-19, you can take some consolation in the fact that there are still plenty of shows you can catch here in Dallas. This Saturday, March 14, Four Corners Brewing Company will host ChingonX, a music festival showcasing the best of Latin music and art.

“ChingonX is a celebration of people who express themselves as Latino and a celebration of the Latinx mindset,” says George Esquivel, owner of Four Corners Brewery. “There’s been some controversy about whether or not the term 'Latinx' is a good thing or bad thing. I think it’s a call to be inclusive of everyone.”

On the ChingonX roster are Girl Ultra, a Mexico City-based alternative rhythm and blues artist, a Colombian electro-pop band called Salt Cathedral and the Dallas-based Luna Luna. There will also be a taping of the De Colores podcast, as well as food from Taco Heads, CocoAndré Chocolatier and Tia Tala’s Pupusas.

Esquivel says that ChingonX will be a larger version of the beer release parties for which Four Corners has become famous. He hopes to bring in a larger crowd and encourages people of all backgrounds to celebrate Hispanic and Latin culture.

“Each time we launch a beer, we always have a little celebration for it, which might include food and music artists,” Esquivel says. “ChingonX is really a next-level celebration for us, which allows us to have a lot more conversation around how people express themselves as Latino. The intent of the event is to inspire people to express themselves.”

In addition to the music and food portions, ChingonX will also have Convos Con Chingonas panel, which will feature Hispanic and Latina entrepreneurs discussing strategies that promote business success, balancing finances, helpful resources and the power of community. Among the panelists are artist Viola Delgado and beauty expert Regina Merson, founder of Reina Rebelde Makeup.

Esquivel believes the recent booming of Latin music across the mainstream isn't a passing trend, but a lasting influence that’s here to stay, and he hopes to keep these kinds of conversations going even after ChingonX is over.

“I think the Latin mindset in the music landscape, across all genres, is spreading,” Esquivel says. “There’s the cultural relevance being increased, and there’s also just more understanding and appreciation of what the Latin culture is bringing to the table in terms of art and culture."