The 9 Best Concerts of the Week: Homegrown Fest, Gucci Mane and More

Homegrown Fest is back this year for its 10th anniversary. The daylong concert features plenty of great acts, including Seryn, Tripping Daisy, The Toadies and more. Two country superstars, Eric Church and Brett Eldridge, play shows this week, and West Coast hip-hop pioneer Warren G plays in The Colony, plus more.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35-$79

For over four decades, George Thorogood has been cranking out his brand of electric boogie blues. The Delaware native has released over 20 albums with his band, the Destroyers, and if you've paid attention to even a small percentage of movie soundtracks over the years, you've muttered along as a leading character walks away from a large fire in slow motion: "B-b-b-b-baaad." It's likely that "Bad to the Bone" would top the most used "badass doing something really badass in a movie" song list, as well as providing a soundtrack for barbecuing dads the world over. Of course, Thorogood's music catalog and talent don't stop there, and his last release was a solo effort in 2017 titled Party of One. Diamond Rodrigue

Warren G

7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Lava Cantina, The Colony, 5805 Grandscape Blvd., $15-$75

A pioneer of West Coast hip-hop, Warren G started his career back in the early 1990s with Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg in the California trio 213. He's most noted for the single "Regulate" featuring the late Nate Dogg. The song turned 24 this year, and in 2015, Warren G released Regulate G-Funk Era, Pt. II. DR

Eric Church

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $49-$139

Country music megastar Eric Church has announced an epic tour for early 2019 that will find him promoting his upcoming new album, Desperate Man. The multi-city North American tour will surely pack some of the year's largest crowds, and it visits American Airlines Center for a two-night stand. Jeff Strowe

Big Freedia

7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $22

Big Freedia is a pioneer of the bounce hip-hop scene, a New Orleans-born micro genre of rap that builds bangers out of chaos and glitchy beats. As one of the music’s most recognizable figures, Big Freedia has been spreading the gospel of bounce since the late ’90s, collaborating with artists across all genres to bring more exposure to a style mostly clustered throughout the South. Even amid sprays of future-shocked beat programming and looming bass, the emcee’s voice stands tall, a throaty and imposing delivery that finds a center between Danny Brown and Public Enemy’s Chuck D. Since her earliest singles, Big Freedia has exuded ambition and originality. Some things never change. Jonathan Patrick



Brandi Carlile

8 p.m. Friday, April 12 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., sold out

Brandi Carlile had won three awards before even taking the stage to perform at the Grammys this year. Between the release of her album By The Way, I Forgive You and being featured in the movie A Star Is Born, Carlile has become a soul-searching underdog of a musician. Fans will see these attributes on full display soon at The Bomb Factory. Opening up for Carlile is Nashville Elektra Records artist Savannah Conley. Carlile’s wide vocal range helps encapsulate the emotions behind her lyrics, which, for the most part, are about proving everyone wrong and getting back up every time you fall. Jacob Vaughn

Indigo Girls

7 p.m. Friday, April 12 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $30 and up at livenation.com

Thirty-two years after recording and releasing their debut studio album Strange Fire in ‘87, the Indigo Girls have continued to capture the attention of a broad fan base, and with popular singles such as “Galileo,” “Shame On You” and “Power of Two,” the duo continuously sells out shows across the country. Any mention of the Grammy-winning duo’s singalong songs must mention “Closer To Fine,” the Indigo Girls’ first charting single and undisputed fan favorite — and typical encore-ender, which turned 30 earlier this year. Released on Epic Records in ’89, the folk-rock outfit’s breakout self-titled album and major-label debut went on to sell more than 2 million copies, securing Amy Ray and Emily Saliers their first of many award nominations and wins, nabbing the duo a 1990 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album (the girls infamously lost the Grammy for Best New Artist to Milli Vanilli). Ray and Saliers recorded and released a handful of certified gold and platinum records over the years. In 2018, they released Indigo Girls Live With The University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra. Nashville-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Becky Warren opens the show Friday night. Daniel Rodrigue

Gucci Mane

9 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd., $60 and up at ticketfly.com

With his craggy, sickly infectious flow and peerless swagger, Gucci Mane helped pioneer the hard, cold, snare-heavy trap style that simultaneously dominates mainstream and underground hip-hop today. In the span of over 70 mixtapes and albums — yes, you read that right — Mr. Mane has documented arguably the most singular journey in rap history, a gambit that runs from murderous Atlanta rivalries to prison and eventually release and redemption, including newfound moral perspectives and the shedding of addictions and some 50-odd pounds. There are no falsehoods in the rapper’s music, only tragic philosophies, hilarious brags and an endless sea of gold and diamonds. Memphis SoundCloud sensation NLE Choppa joins the tour to bring the kids in. Jonathan Patrick

Homegrown Music and Arts Festival

Noon Saturday, April 13 at Main Street Gardens, 1902 Main St., $54 and up at homegrownfest.com

The annual musical celebration held downtown at Main Street Gardens is turning 10 this spring. Appropriately, the organizers have turned the festivities into a local bonanza, anchored by some of the region's greatest players. Headlining the bill are The Toadies and Tripping Daisy, two of our most revered and venerated acts that need no introduction. Be sure to settle in early though, and take advantage of the afternoon's itinerary. You've got Denton's fine indie-rockers Seryn re-introducing themselves after a hiatus, Texas troubadour Ben Kweller bringing the heat from new album, Houston's hyper-kinetic soul revue The Suffers and balladeer Robert Ellis rolling his piano-man routine through some new songs. Additional sets will be provided by Pearl Earl, Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights, Black Pumas, Jackie Venson, Marc Rebillet, Israel Nash, The 40 Acre Mule and Oscar Delaughter. As always, kids and dogs are welcome. Jeff Strowe

Whitesnake

7 p.m. Monday, April 15 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $48 at ticketfly.com

With album titles like Come an’ Get It, Ready an’ Willing and Slide It In, it shouldn’t be any surprise that Whitesnake is still going strong in 2019. Technical issues delayed the band’s Flesh & Blood Tour last year, but the kinks have been worked out and now some of America’s most veteran hard rockers are touring the country once more. The tour is in support of Whitesnake’s first album since their 2015 release The Purple Album. That record featured covers from lead singer David Coverdale’s time with Deep Purple. Flesh & Blood, on the other hand, is shaping up to be chock-full of original material from the iconic band. Mainly written during Coverdale’s time convalescing after knee surgery, early tracks off of the new release show a band that’s still rockin’ and rollin’, despite arthritis, old age and the cumulative effects of decades on the road. So Dallas, if you’re heading to this one, dust off that Tawny Kitaen wig and knock’em dead kid. It’s good to feel young. Nicholas Bostick